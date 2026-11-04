Why Buatsi vs Hutchinson 2 is a perfect fight in an imperfect division

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A rematch and a world-title fight with some bad blood is just about a perfect combination in the modern boxing business.

Over two years ago, Willy Hutchinson lost a split decision to Joshua Buatsi in their first fight, and he has been calling for a rematch since leaving the ring that night in front of about 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium.

Buatsi has won and lost in two fights since that night; Hutchinson has won twice and, in a business where inactivity is often a good career choice, they deserved the upgrade to full WBC light-heavyweight title of the world two weeks ago.

Joshua Buatsi knocked down Willy Hutchinson en route to a points win in 2024 (Getty)

This is not the Fifties and men no longer have to fight each month to put food on the table, stay relevant and wait for some ridiculous magic wand to wave and grant them a world-title fight. A quick glance at the top light-heavyweights provides a solid set of facts and figures to end all arguments about whether Hutchinson, who last fought in March, or Buatsi, who has not fought in a year, deserve their title fight.

A brief perusal of the top 10 or so light-heavyweights reveals a year of easy, strategic fights and inactivity. Some of the division’s top fighters have not taken a risk this year; many of the men they have beaten have barely been in the world’s top 100. Hutchinson delivered a smart boxing lesson to defeat the previously unbeaten Ezra Taylor, and Buatsi beat Zach Parker on points last November. Both were solid wins; Buatsi vs Hutchinson is a very good fight.

Buatsi has been waiting patiently for a big fight, which is the modern way, and Hutchinson’s decision to fight the highly regarded but untested Taylor was a bold move.

Both of their names have, during the last year, been linked with other fights and fighters. The inevitable showdown between Buatsi and Anthony Yarde has been talked about for about six or more years.

Hutchinson is five years younger but has fought one more time than Buatsi. Their records are remarkably similar: Hutchinson has won 20 of 22 fights and stopped 14 opponents; Buatsi has won 20 of 21 fights and stopped 13 opponents. The pair turned professional at about the same time in 2017 – Hutchinson after a Youth World Championship gold and Buatsi after a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics.

Buatsi and Hutchinson pictured in September (PA)

The consensus is that inactivity could be a factor in Hutchinson’s favour here. His win in March is still fresh. However, since their September 2024 fight, they have each fought a grand total of two times.

The winner at the Manchester Arena on Saturday leaves the ring with the WBC belt, which – in a time of crisis over the relevancy of world championship belts – is still considered the finest and most prestigious. However, the belt is only part of the prize, because there will be a disorderly queue at the bottom of the ring steps as future opponents jostle for their opportunity.

Yarde’s name will be mentioned, one or two of the protected Americans will get a mention, a rematch will be possible if Hutchinson wins, and a twist or two is also likely.

It would be a shock if the winner on Saturday had an easy night, and another long and hard 12-round fight is to be expected. Hutchinson certainly has momentum and desire, but Buatsi is fresher.