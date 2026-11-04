Barack Obama slams Trump as he says America wants politics that ‘bring people together’

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Barack Obama has said voters America’s midterms have sent a “clear message” by rejecting politics that “divides” them after a devastating night for Donald Trump’s Republicans.

It comes as the Democratic Party won seismic victories in both the House and the Senate, including wins in Republican strongholds such as Texas and North Carolina.

In a post on social media, the former president wrote: “Tonight, the American people sent a clear message — they want a politics that brings people together rather than divides them, and leaders who offer concrete solutions to the challenges they face.

“These results were only possible because outstanding candidates stepped forward in every region of the country — including in areas once considered long shots. They came from different backgrounds and represented a range of political perspectives, but were united by shared values, a belief in public service, and a commitment to putting the people of their districts and states first.

Barack Obama speaks during a midterm campaign rally in support of US Senator Jon Ossoff (AFP/Getty)

“We also owe a debt of gratitude to the thousands of election officials and volunteers from both parties who helped ensure a smooth election and carried out one of the most essential functions of our democracy.

“While this administration has another two years in office, our job now is to roll up our sleeves, make changes wherever we have the power to do so, prevent further damage, and lay the groundwork for the future.”

The historic night has seen several key breakthroughs for the Democrats, including the election of Democrat James Talarico, who won his Texas senate race and broke the party’s 38-year losing streak in the state.

Mr Talarico echoed Obama’s words, saying voters had sent a “crystal-clear message” that “we will not be conquered”.

James Talarico became the first Democrat to win in Texas since the 1980s (Getty)

“The real fight in this country is not left vs. right. It is top vs. bottom. … Our unity is a threat to their wealth and their power,” he told supporters in his victory speech.

“The people at the top divide us by party, by race, by gender, by religion, by culture, so we don’t notice that they are picking our pockets. It is the oldest strategy in the world: divide and conquer. But tonight, we sent a crystal-clear message to the people at the top: We will not be conquered.”

Without mentioning the president’s name, he condemned a Trump-led decade of “politics as bloodsport, “as trolling and owning” and “as professional wrestling.”

“People across the political spectrum are hungry for a different kind of politics.… A politics of love,” he added, to huge cheers.

Elsewhere, Chris Pappas became the first openly gay man elected to the Senate, and progressive Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has become the first Muslim senator in US history.

President Trump conceded the Democrats had done a “good job” and accepted Americans had felt the impact of the Iran war, which has driven up gas prices across the US and Europe. But he said he had not second guessed the conflict and “would have done it again” if needed.

He also took to Truth Social to post a picture of a red MAGA-style hat with the word “veto” on the front, in apparent reference to his presidential power to veto legislation.