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Health
What is Sad Nipple Syndrome? Here are the symptoms and causes
By Lizzie Edmonds,2 days ago
- Sad Nipple Syndrome (SNS) is marked by an abrupt surge of negative emotions, unhappiness or uneasiness that takes place immediately after nipple stimulation. Sufferers - a majority of whom are women - usually report it passes within a few minutes.
- Those who experience sad nipple syndrome say they feel anything from anxious to disgusted, irritable to lonely, nauseous to despairing shortly after their nipples are stimulated. Some also report a sense of impending doom.
- From a medical perspective, is not an official clinical diagnosis, and there is little known about the issue. Some studies have suggested it is linked to dysphoric milk ejection reflex (D-MER), which happens to some people during breastfeeding.
- D-MER causes feelings of sadness or discomfort directly before or around the time breast milk let-down occurs. Milk let-down is a complex mechanism initiated by the release of the hormone oxytocin, dopamine and prolactin.
- The sharp rise and fall of such powerful hormones can cause the intense negative emotions sometimes linked with breastfeeding.