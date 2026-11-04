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Health

What is Sad Nipple Syndrome? Here are the symptoms and causes

By Lizzie Edmonds,

2 days ago
  • Sad Nipple Syndrome (SNS) is marked by an abrupt surge of negative emotions, unhappiness or uneasiness that takes place immediately after nipple stimulation. Sufferers - a majority of whom are women - usually report it passes within a few minutes.
  • Those who experience sad nipple syndrome say they feel anything from anxious to disgusted, irritable to lonely, nauseous to despairing shortly after their nipples are stimulated. Some also report a sense of impending doom.
  • From a medical perspective, is not an official clinical diagnosis, and there is little known about the issue. Some studies have suggested it is linked to dysphoric milk ejection reflex (D-MER), which happens to some people during breastfeeding.
  • D-MER causes feelings of sadness or discomfort directly before or around the time breast milk let-down occurs. Milk let-down is a complex mechanism initiated by the release of the hormone oxytocin, dopamine and prolactin.
  • The sharp rise and fall of such powerful hormones can cause the intense negative emotions sometimes linked with breastfeeding.
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