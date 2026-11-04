‘Next Barack Obama’ becomes new clear frontrunner for 2028 presidential race

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Democratic Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff enjoyed a hugely successful night in the midterm elections - and his chances of becoming the next American president have dramatically risen.

He is now given a 24 percent chance of becoming the next presidential nominee for the Democrats, jumping up 9 percent in the past day.

His odds of going on to win the 2028 presidential election are now at a 18 percent chance, up from 10.5 percent the day before - four points ahead of Democrat New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and five points ahead of vice president JD Vance.

Ossoff strolled to victory against Republican challenger Mike Collins in a crucial seat for the Democrats, securing more than 2.4 million votes and 58.9 percent of the vote.

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) waves to supporters during an election night rally after winning reelection in the midterm elections (Reuters)

The 39-year-old, who is the chamber’s youngest member and was elected senator during a 2021 election run-off, gave a rousing speech lashing out at “lame duck” Trump.

He has drawn comparisons to former president Barack Obama, a strong orator with a progressive-centrist appeal who represents a youthful choice in an era of aging presidents.

"Together, we’ve affirmed that our task is not just to contain one president’s wickedness, but to heal the brokenness beneath," Ossoff told a crowd of voters on Tuesday evening.

"The American people have rebuked the depravity, corruption and incompetence of the failed lame duck president Donald J. Trump."

His seat had initially been one of the primary Republican targets, by being a Democratic senator seeking reelection in a state Trump won in 2024.

But his successful campaign, which sharply criticized the administration and lashed out at “a failed president” who he accused of abusing his position for personal financial gain while undermining the nation's economic and political foundations.

The campaign brought in more than $100 million in donations, fueling speculation he could lead a charge for the 2028 presidency.

Collins, who was repeatedly criticized by Ossoff for being a “bigot” in part due to his past social media posts, was unable to match the momentum behind the Democrat’s campaign.

Ossoff has been unsparing in his blistering attacks on Trump, his family and his allies, an approach that has seen him push his way into the foreground of US politicsHe now poses a significant challenge to former frontrunner Ocasio-Cortez for the Democratic presidential candidacy.

Ossoff has surpassed Gavin Newsom, once a clear favorite for the candidacy with his chances rated at 40 percent on Polymarket, before he dropped to 15 percent.