Midterm election results so far: Live maps and graphs as Democrats seal huge victory

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Democrats inflicted a string of historic defeats against the Republicans to take control of both chambers of Congress.

The fate of Donald Trump’s final years in the White House will be majorly influenced by the midterm results, as his political opponents gain essential power over policymaking.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives were up for election, along with 35 seats in the 100-member Senate.

With the majority of preliminary results declared, Democrats have met high expectations, winning the Senate after a series of victories in former Republican strongholds, including Texas, Kansas, South Carolina, Ohio, Maine and Iowa.

The party has also regained control of the House of Representatives, which they last held in 2023, having flipped numerous seats in states including Kentucky, New Jersey, Indiana and North Carolina.

Historic results have been seen in Texas, where James Talarico won, alongside Annie Andrews in South Carolina and Sherrod Brown in Ohio. It has been several decades since the Democrats held the Senate for any of these seats.

Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff held his seat in Georgia, dashing Republican hopes of a victory in the state.

The 2026 midterm elections have been seen as a referendum on Trump’s second presidency, with Democratic candidates blaming the administration for the growing cost of living crisis and economic fallout from the Iran war, among other issues that are driving voters to the polls in record numbers.

Defensive Republicans, meanwhile, have sought to cast their opponents as too extreme.

Delivering his victory speech in Georgia, Senator Ossoff said: “Together, we’ve affirmed that our task is not just to contain one president’s wickedness, but to heal the brokenness beneath”.

“The American people have rebuked the depravity, corruption and incompetence of the failed lame duck president Donald J. Trump,” he added.

Calling in to Fox News as results came in, Trump said that he thought the Democrats “did a good job”.

“They fought hard. They were, you know, they've been fighting for a long time. They've been fighting me for a long time,” he said.

The president signalled a willingness to work with Democrats for the last two years of his term but ruled out compromise on immigration and transgender rights.

He added: “The power of veto is one of the stronger powers that a president has, and they'll send over things that are insane, and I’ll veto them.”

Full results are not expected in the immediate hours after polls close; polls won’t close in Alaska until 1 a.m. Eastern, and election officials will continue processing ballots received through Election Day.

Potential Republican-led challenges and legal intervention from the Trump administration could drag results into the coming days and weeks ahead.

Preliminary results from the Associated Press will inform The Independent’s charts and maps of election results and the nation’s shifting political landscape.