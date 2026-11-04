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Moscow
Idaho student murders survivor subjected to years of threats
By Jamie Stengle,2 days ago
- Idaho murder survivor Dylan Mortensen has asked a court to blur her face in soon-to-be-released investigative footage, citing safety concerns and ongoing harassment.
- Mortensen detailed receiving hateful messages, threats and baseless accusations, forcing her family to relocate nine times.
- The legal request follows a judge's decision ordering the city of Moscow to release police interviews and body-camera recordings to a crime documentary producer.
- Mortensen warned that releasing extended footage of her vulnerable police interviews would make her easier to recognise in public and subject her to further ordeal.
- Bryan Kohberger was handed a life sentence last year after admitting guilt to the four 2022 murders, though no motive has ever been established.
IN FULL
Tragic roommate of students killed in Idaho murders says harassment forced her to move nine times
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