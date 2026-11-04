In The Room | Has Shabana Mahmood gone soft on immigration?

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While Andy Burnham was playing cricket in Antigua, a storm was brewing at the top of the Labour Party.

This week, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood found herself in the spotlight after finally backing down on plans to make many migrant care workers wait up to 15 years for permanent settlement. But the wider reform to Indefinite Leave to Remain remains largely intact.

The Conservatives have wasted no time, claiming the “U-turn” will cost taxpayers billions. Meanwhile, Labour MPs remain split: some say the reforms still go too far, while critics accuse Mahmood of going soft on immigration.

So has she solved Labour’s political problem – or simply created a new one?

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