Kellogg's Rice Krispies and Coco Pops no longer gluten-free after recipe change due to El Niño

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Kellogg's has altered the recipes for Rice Krispies and Coco Pops, replacing whole rice with flour alternatives due to El Niño changing weather conditions impacting ingredient quality.

Rice Krispies are now made using rice flour, while Coco Pops contain a mixture of corn flour and rice flour.

The new recipes introduce wheat gluten as an ingredient, rendering both cereals unsuitable for people with coeliac disease or wheat allergies.

Kellogg's has updated product packaging with prominent allergen warnings to inform consumers of the recipe change.

The manufacturer confirmed the cereals remain non-HFSS and retain their previous nutritional levels of fibre, Vitamin D, and iron.

IN FULL

Rice Krispies no longer contain rice. Here’s why