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Food & Drink
Kellogg's Rice Krispies and Coco Pops no longer gluten-free after recipe change due to El Niño
By Myriam Toua,2 days ago
- Kellogg's has altered the recipes for Rice Krispies and Coco Pops, replacing whole rice with flour alternatives due to El Niño changing weather conditions impacting ingredient quality.
- Rice Krispies are now made using rice flour, while Coco Pops contain a mixture of corn flour and rice flour.
- The new recipes introduce wheat gluten as an ingredient, rendering both cereals unsuitable for people with coeliac disease or wheat allergies.
- Kellogg's has updated product packaging with prominent allergen warnings to inform consumers of the recipe change.
- The manufacturer confirmed the cereals remain non-HFSS and retain their previous nutritional levels of fibre, Vitamin D, and iron.
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