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Food & Drink

Kellogg's Rice Krispies and Coco Pops no longer gluten-free after recipe change due to El Niño

By Myriam Toua,

2 days ago
  • Kellogg's has altered the recipes for Rice Krispies and Coco Pops, replacing whole rice with flour alternatives due to El Niño changing weather conditions impacting ingredient quality.
  • Rice Krispies are now made using rice flour, while Coco Pops contain a mixture of corn flour and rice flour.
  • The new recipes introduce wheat gluten as an ingredient, rendering both cereals unsuitable for people with coeliac disease or wheat allergies.
  • Kellogg's has updated product packaging with prominent allergen warnings to inform consumers of the recipe change.
  • The manufacturer confirmed the cereals remain non-HFSS and retain their previous nutritional levels of fibre, Vitamin D, and iron.

IN FULL

Rice Krispies no longer contain rice. Here’s why

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