UK judge elected to the International Court of Justice for first time in a decade

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A UK judge has been elected to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the first time in almost a decade.

Professor Dapo Akande will serve among 15 judges on the UN's principal judicial body for a term of at least nine years, in a move seen as a diplomatic win for Britain.

The British-Nigerian legal scholar is a professor of public international law and a fellow of All Souls College, Oxford.

He trained as a lawyer in Nigeria and brings three decades of experience in academia and legal practice.

He has also acted as counsel, adviser and expert in cases before international courts and tribunals, including the ICJ.

The campaign to secure his election began under Sir Keir Starmer's premiership and was backed by Andy Burnham.

Professor Dapo Akande has been elected to the ICJ (FCDO)

Prof Akande said: "I am deeply honoured to be elected to the International Court of Justice.

"I am incredibly grateful to all the states that have put their faith in me.

"I pledge to serve with independence and to decide cases on the basis of a faithful and impartial application of the law.

“I look forward to contributing to the ICJ’s vital work in helping to resolve disputes by peaceful means, alongside the other colleagues elected today.”

The campaign to secure his election was backed by Andy Burnham (PA)

Prime Minister Mr Burnham said: "This election is a clear signal to our partners that the UK is back on the world stage and ready to play our part in ensuring global stability and upholding the rule of law.

“Professor Akande will bring integrity, legal rigour and independent expertise to the International Court of Justice and I am incredibly proud that he is representing the UK.”

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband echoed: “Everywhere I go around the world, people tell me how impressive Professor Akande is and we have been proud to support his campaign. I am confident that his legal expertise, independence and commitment to international law will make him an asset to the Court and the international community.”

“This is a victory for the UK’s commitment to the rule of law and our ability to stand up for our values on the world stage.”

The appointment may, however, raise eyebrows among some of the Government’s opponents, as he is previously reported to have supported Mauritius in its international case against Britain to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands.

The ICJ is the United Nations' primary means for resolving legal disputes between different countries.