Voices: Trump has been eviscerated in the midterms by one person – himself

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The talk on a brilliant day yesterday, as America went to the polls, was: would this be a blue puddle, would it be a Democrat blue ripple, or would it be an amazing blue wave? It was none of the above; it was a flipping tsunami. With flipping being the operative word.

One state after another flipped from Republican to Democrat: every Senate seat in place flipped, and some that weren’t. In the House, it was a massacre. Likewise, control of the governors’ mansions.

In the 1997 general election in the UK, there was a phrase that became common currency: “Were you up for Portillo?”, the jaw-dropping moment when the former darling of the Conservative right, Michael Portillo, lost his seat in the Blair landslide.

Last night there was an endless supply of these moments. People will ask in years to come: were you up for Ken Paxton, who went down spectacularly in Texas, as James Talarico wrote his name into the record books? Or what about South Carolina, which Trump had carried by a massive 18 points just two years ago? Iowa, anyone, or Ohio. And what about Kansas, which has been a Republican seat since 1932!

And then, as the results continued to come in, what about Abdul El-Sayed, who became America’s first Muslim senator? He won in Michigan after being on the receiving end of a barrage of racist abuse from Republicans.

This was so much worse than even the most pessimistic forecasts for the Republican Party. But make no mistake, above all, this was a repudiation of Trump, rather than a warm embrace of the Democratic Party.

It was personal, and it was an evisceration self-made in the White House.

Look at the issues that Americans told pollsters they cared most about.

US president Donald Trump has been dealt a major blow (PA)

There was the economy. And why are Americans struggling? It’s because prices have gone up, not because of global pressures over which the president had no control; they are a direct consequence of Trump’s policies. First came the tariffs that have pushed up costs, and then came the catastrophic Iran war, which has seen the price of filling up climb and climb. All this from a man who promised to end the American entanglements abroad.

The best joke that I’ve seen is that Trump may have failed to bring regime change in Iran, but he’s succeeded in Texas.

And of course then there was corruption, an issue that Americans say they are more concerned about than the economy. What we have witnessed is Trump endlessly surrounded by the billionaire class – they give money in large sums to his vanity ballroom project, but for what in return? Donald Trump hasn’t drained the swamp; his Washington has become the swamp.

The most influential Trump cheerleader, Sean Hannity, said on Fox News that it was extraordinary just how much Trump is hated. When your closest buds are saying things like that...

Trump is raging. Lashing out at Fox News, blaming people for not keeping the faith. The metaphor that he is now a lame duck is wide of the mark. He is a wounded beast, and animals like that are wild and can still lash out. He might yet.

Trump, in the final weeks of the campaign, toured the country with exceptional energy for an 80-year-old man. And at each campaign stop, he had one message: vote as if my name is on the ballot.

Yesterday, Americans did just that: brutally, unsparingly and determinedly.