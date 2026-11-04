UK could issue formal slavery apology – but Miliband insists it won't cost taxpayers

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Foreign secretary Ed Miliband has confirmed British taxpayers will not face extra costs or pay reparations despite prime minister Andy Burnham introducing a new Commonwealth strategy on historical slavery.

The UK Government remains open to issuing a formal state apology for the transatlantic slave trade, with structured dialogue expected to conclude within a year.

Speaking at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua, Andy Burnham proposed a debt reset for struggling poorer nations alongside allocating £40 million for Caribbean infrastructure.

Ed Miliband criticised previous administrations for attempting to sweep the issue of slavery under the carpet, describing past statements as insufficient.

Commonwealth and Caribbean leaders have welcomed the shift in the UK approach, viewing it as a positive first step towards addressing historical grievances.

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Slavery apology will not bring cost for UK taxpayers, Miliband insists