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UK could issue formal slavery apology – but Miliband insists it won't cost taxpayers

By Neve Dawson,

2 days ago
  • Foreign secretary Ed Miliband has confirmed British taxpayers will not face extra costs or pay reparations despite prime minister Andy Burnham introducing a new Commonwealth strategy on historical slavery.
  • The UK Government remains open to issuing a formal state apology for the transatlantic slave trade, with structured dialogue expected to conclude within a year.
  • Speaking at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua, Andy Burnham proposed a debt reset for struggling poorer nations alongside allocating £40 million for Caribbean infrastructure.
  • Ed Miliband criticised previous administrations for attempting to sweep the issue of slavery under the carpet, describing past statements as insufficient.
  • Commonwealth and Caribbean leaders have welcomed the shift in the UK approach, viewing it as a positive first step towards addressing historical grievances.

IN FULL

Slavery apology will not bring cost for UK taxpayers, Miliband insists

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