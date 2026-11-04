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UK could issue formal slavery apology – but Miliband insists it won't cost taxpayers
By Neve Dawson,2 days ago
- Foreign secretary Ed Miliband has confirmed British taxpayers will not face extra costs or pay reparations despite prime minister Andy Burnham introducing a new Commonwealth strategy on historical slavery.
- The UK Government remains open to issuing a formal state apology for the transatlantic slave trade, with structured dialogue expected to conclude within a year.
- Speaking at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua, Andy Burnham proposed a debt reset for struggling poorer nations alongside allocating £40 million for Caribbean infrastructure.
- Ed Miliband criticised previous administrations for attempting to sweep the issue of slavery under the carpet, describing past statements as insufficient.
- Commonwealth and Caribbean leaders have welcomed the shift in the UK approach, viewing it as a positive first step towards addressing historical grievances.
IN FULL
Slavery apology will not bring cost for UK taxpayers, Miliband insists