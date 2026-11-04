Tributes pour in for Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel as Raphinha sends 'message of strength' to family

Fans paid their respects to Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel outside the stadium Getty

Tributes have flooded in for Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel, who died on Tuesday from injuries sustained in an on-field collision.

The 30-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest in a clash with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono in a Spanish second-tier match on Monday and was rushed to hospital, with the match subsequently abandoned. Although Tenerife later released a statement saying he was stable, his condition worsened in the early hours of Tuesday and he died at 8am.

Fans have congregated outside Tenerife’s home stadium, the Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez, to lay flowers and light candles below a picture of the late player, and a farewell service will be held on Saturday at the ground which will be open to supporters.

The club announced six days of official mourning during which all club activities are suspended, while players, staff and officials will attend his funeral.

A minute’s silence was held before each of Tuesday night’s Champions League fixtures and will take place before all other Uefa fixtures this week.

Barcelona’s Raphinha, who scored twice during their Champions League win over Aston Villa, said afterwards: “Today I don't want to talk about football, I want to send a message to the family of Jesus - may he rest in peace.

“From the club, I want to send a message of strength to the family.”

Fellow Spaniard Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta addressed the “heartbreaking” death in a press conference on Tuesday, saying: “To see a colleague lose his life in such a manner, it's beyond any words that I can put today”.

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho said: “I think it's something very shocking for the world in general, so imagine for the world of football, for people like us who are on the pitch competing every day.”

He also expressed his concern for Owono, who was given a straight red card after the collision and who has since deactivated his Instagram account. Mourinho said it was a “very, very, very difficult moment” for the Andorra keeper. Spanish police have opened a “routine” investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter; under national law any death which is deemed non-natural automatically triggers an investigation.

The Spanish Football Federation announced the postponement of Tuesday’s Copa del Rey and Copa del Reina matches in honour of De Miguel.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, as well as to Club Deportivo Tenerife and all its fans, whom we accompany in these moments of great sorrow,” it said.

De Miguel made his professional debut in 2015 for Leganes B and played for several Spanish clubs before joining Tenerife from Castellon in 2025. He signed a three-year contract with Tenerife last summer and helped the club earn promotion back to the Segunda Division, scoring 11 goals in 29 games.