undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Celebrities
Tributes paid to John Frieda after celebrity hairstylist's death at 75
By Greg Evans,2 days ago
- Celebrity hairstylist John Frieda, who styled high-profile clients including Princess Diana and Joanna Lumley, has died at the age of 75 following a brave battle with an illness.
- His death was announced on Tuesday night by the official Instagram account of the John Frieda Hair Salon, confirming he passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family.
- Born in London in 1951, Frieda started his career in his father's salon before founding his own business in his early 20s and becoming a household name through products such as the Frizz Ease range.
- Frieda achieved massive commercial success with his global haircare brand, which was acquired by Japanese corporation Kao in 2002 for $450 million.
- Tributes have poured in from across the industry, with prominent figures including colourist Nicola Clarke and salon creative director Cetera Lamb remembering Frieda as an iconic mentor and hairdressing legend.
IN FULL
John Frieda death: Celebrity hairstylist to Princess Diana dies aged 75