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Democrat Chris Pappas thanks husband as he becomes first openly gay senator

By Shabnoor Irshad,

2 days ago

Democrat Chris Pappas thanked and embraced his husband, Vann Bentley, as he became the first openly gay man elected to the Senate.

Pappas won New Hampshire's US Senate race on Tuesday (3 November), defeating Republican John Sununu's bid to return to the chamber after two decades.

Addressing the crowds at his election watch party, Pappas said:  “I want to thank the guy next to me, my amazing husband. I’m the luckiest guy because I'm married to a man that I love.

“And despite all the negative attacks and the lies, it's nice to know that love and truth prevailed tonight.”

His win keeps the seat in Democratic hands after Senator Jeanne Shaheen's retirement following 18 years in office.

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