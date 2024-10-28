Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Maro Itoje on the Lions, leadership and politics: ‘I’ll return to No 10 one way or another’

    By Harry Latham-Coyle,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MSxgU_0wP9zWPB00
    Maro Itoje is set to feature for England in the Autumn Nations Series Getty Images

    Maro Itoje has a mantra: “Keep the main thing the main thing”. The Saracens and England lock can’t quite recall how he first came across these words of wisdom but in a career now extending into a second decade, they have served him well.

    For there would be plenty to distract a true lock polymath, from a love of African art, to his charitable efforts with the Pearl Fund and his passion for politics. But his true obsession, he insists, is rugby – and, more specifically, winning.

    “Winning is what matters,” the ever considered and compelling Itoje tells The Independent . “It is a great honour to play for England, but I don’t want to be one of those players who just wins loads of caps. I want to be part of winning teams. That has always been my motivation.”

    It is a charming evening at England’s training base in Girona. At Itoje’s request, we have hauled two chairs out into the Catalan sun – a long day is nearly at an end, and with less clement weather waiting to welcome him home, the second row is eager to soak up some restorative rays before the autumn begins.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TGdD4_0wP9zWPB00
    Maro Itoje hopes to help England become a more consistent winning team (Getty Images)

    Leviathan limbs unfurling as he reclines, the lock carries an air of contentment. These have been months of personal and professional fulfilment for a player back at the top of his game. The start of the Premiership season brought news of his elevation to the Saracens captaincy, an honour he accepted with gratitude. Weeks earlier, Itoje had made an offer of his own to fiancée Mimi, their two-part Nigerian wedding set for next summer. In the course of this Autumn Nations Series, he will close in on 90 caps in an England shirt.

    After an undisclosed health problem left him feeling as if he was playing with a “handbrake” on, Itoje has returned to full, frightening force in the last 12 months. He has accomplished a lot, I suggest, for someone just celebrating a 30th birthday. “I still feel there is so much more for me to achieve. Realistically speaking, I want to play until I am 35 or 36 – and I hope the next five years are the most fruitful.”

    The pride he feels at having been given the Saracens captaincy is clear. Much has been said about Itoje the leader, not least by Eddie Jones , who labelled him “inward-looking” and unable to influence teammates off the field in a book written while still England’s head coach.

    They were harsh and unnecessary words then, and harsher still in retrospect . If Jones’s criticisms might have forced others to make a radical shift in their behaviours or beliefs, the second row has always stayed true to himself.

    “If you look at the great leaders of the past, the common trait amongst them is authenticity,” he explains. “If you try to be something you are not, or live up to a certain persona, people will see through it. The goal is to be authentic. There are things you improve and work on, as you would do in any other realm of your life.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PIv9J_0wP9zWPB00
    Maro Itoje is embracing his role as captain of Saracens (Getty Images)

    “I’ve tried to be consistent in my behaviours, regardless of whether I have that title or not. Obviously, I am not captain here, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have leadership responsibilities.”

    With a degree in politics from the School of Oriental and African Studies, Itoje looks at the world with open eyes. He lists six or seven political podcasts to which he is a regular listener – “I should say The Rest is Politics is my favourite because I know Alastair Campbell, but they don’t need any endorsing ” – and a recent visit to 10 Downing Street only further roused his interest.

    “I will be back, for sure – I don’t know in what role yet, but I’ll be back,” Itoje says with a wry smile. “I’ll find my way through those doors one way or another.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R1KHK_0wP9zWPB00
    Maro Itoje has many interests away from rugby including art and politics (Getty Images)

    “There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t engage with some sort of politics. I like listening to podcasts, even ones that don’t align with my politics. It is healthy to hear how other people think. It’s helpful to go out to some environments where you might be a bit uncomfortable, because you never know who you might meet or what that is going to lead to. Life is a series of sliding doors, and it’s good to be open to see what might be possible.”

    It is a brief digression, for we are soon back to talking rugby. Not only are there club and country honours to chase across this season, but Itoje is already thinking about next summer, and a British and Irish Lions tour he very much hopes to be on. He has already worn the scarlet shirt with such distinction on tours to New Zealand and South Africa; a trip to Australia would complete the set.

    “Without losing sight of what is in front of you, I’d be lying if I said that wasn’t an ambition. It’s an ambition of every British and Irish player to wear that red jersey. But the most important thing is performance and I’ve got to make sure I am performing at a level that befits that jersey.

    “That 2017 Lions tour, the whole atmosphere and experience was really special. It’s the closest I have ever felt to being a Beatle, it was manic and crazy. It’s something I look back on very fondly.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CuEsm_0wP9zWPB00
    Playing for the Lions made Maro Itoje feel like he was in The Beatles (Getty Images)

    Itoje was but a cub then, the youngest member of the touring party. Now, he’s one of a crop of strong contenders to be anointed leader of the pride. The lock is smart enough to play the politician as I enquire about his captaincy ambitions. “My goal with all these things is just to play good rugby. [Lions head coach] Andy [Farrell] will make decisions that are right for the team. My goal is to play as well as I can to make sure I am in the mix.”

    The first step towards that target will come against New Zealand at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday . This is an autumn of opportunity for England, with the three big Southern Hemisphere beasts all visiting before a final tangle with Jones’s Japan. Clear progress has been made by Steve Borthwick ’s side in 2024 but this feels like a vital autumn to prove their potential and turn valiant defeats into stirring victories.

    “When you play some of these Southern Hemisphere teams, there is a different vibe – these are the ones where you are really excited for. Every game is a big game, the Six Nations is massive, but these ones are special.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=368JHP_0wP9zWPB00
    Itoje is looking forward to testing himself again against New Zealand, Australia and South Africa (Getty Images)

    “Steve [Borthwick] has high standards. He has those standards because he knows what we are capable of and can achieve. I welcome it. I’m someone who loves feedback and honesty. I really respect coaches who say it how it is. Steve is not going to tell you things just to fluff you up. He’s very intentional, very honest and wants the team to get better. There is a feeling that we can be a proper team and get back to winning tournaments and trophies.”

    So, Maro, the best is yet to come? “Amen.”

    Related Search

    Maro ItojeEngland rugbyAutumn nations seriesIrish lionsSouth AfricaNew Zealand

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    CNN guest thrown off air after telling Muslim journalist: ‘I hope your beeper doesn’t go off’
    The Independent2 days ago
    China is calling women, asking when their last period was, and urging them to get pregnant
    The Independent1 day ago
    Elon Musk agrees: Trump’s economic plans will lead to ‘hardship’ and cause markets to ‘tumble’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Dancing with the Stars fans outraged over shock elimination of fan-favorite
    The Independent14 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Florida man randomly assaults sleeping United passenger in bloody mid-flight beating, feds say
    The Independent15 hours ago
    Victim or monster? The mystery of the most prolific female serial killer of all time
    The Independent21 hours ago
    Record-breaking ‘Jeopardy!’ champ reveals his endorsement just a week before the 2024 election
    The Independent14 hours ago
    X-ray scans unravel mystery of 3,000-year-old Egyptian ‘locked mummy’
    The Independent2 days ago
    Scientists decode when and how kissing evolved in humans – and it’s gross
    The Independent2 days ago
    Welcome to Carter Country
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    Kamala Harris boosted by major union voter drives in final election push
    The Independent6 hours ago
    Laura Loomer launches aggressive attack on MTG after she defended Tony Hinchcliffe’s ‘jokes’ at MSG rally
    The Independent1 day ago
    Trump invents story of Marjorie Taylor Greene being blown up in hydrogen car as she watches on at rally
    The Independent1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Former North Korean soldiers on why troops will volunteer to fight in Ukraine
    The Independent21 hours ago
    Man sees deadly brain tumour shrink by half thanks to a new treatment
    The Independent2 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Missing woman found with snake bite after surviving two weeks in Australia’s Snowy Mountains
    The Independent2 days ago
    Ship owner in Baltimore bridge collapse seeks to blame others as liability case takes shape
    The Independent1 day ago
    Scared Trump campaign workers reportedly stuffed conference room hole with napkins over fears of being spied on
    The Independent2 days ago
    Doctors told a woman they couldn’t treat her miscarriage because it was a ‘crime.’ She died 72 hours later
    The Independent12 hours ago
    The US is running out of air-defense missiles after using many to defend Israel in the Middle East, report reveals
    The Independent1 day ago
    ‘I’ve been holding a lot for a long time’: Angelina Jolie broke down during singing lessons for Maria
    The Independent1 day ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    The owners of a New Zealand volcano that erupted in 2019, killing 22 people, appeal their conviction
    The Independent1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy