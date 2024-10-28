Rob Beckett reveals he struggled to cope with suicidal thoughts after ‘toxic’ comedy career

Rob Beckett has opened up about his mental health struggles.

The comedian, 38, who is known as a team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats , presenter on the ITV2 spin-off show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Now! , and a contestant on Taskmaster said his lack of self worth drove him towards comedy and gave him the drive to succeed.

Beckett revealed that although his insecurities made him famous, he was haunted by suicidal thoughts despite his career highs.

Speaking to The Guardian , Beckett called his self esteem struggles “toxic fuel” that ignited his ambition. “Effective,” he reflected. “Like chucking petrol on a bonfire, but unsustainable.”

The Celebs Go Dating narrator continued: “I had all the markers of a successful person but I was having suicidal thoughts.”

Beckett sought professional help on his agent’s recommendation and underwent six months of intense therapy. When Covid hit, the star had time to reflect on “what was basically a low-level anxiety disorder, poverty mindset and impostor syndrome”.

The 8 out of 10 Cats star admitted he thinks “all comedians are broken” in some capacity because “there’s got to be something wrong that drives us to achieve”.

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan collect 2024 Bafta for Best Entertainment Performance for ‘Rob & Romesh VS’ (BBC)

Beckett has previously detailed his mental health struggles in his book A Class Act , where he describes the period of depression he suffered in 2020, saying he had “wanted to die”.

“On January 4, 2020, I was nailing it. I had just flown into Cape Town, South Africa, in first class to film a TV show,” he wrote. “Happily married to the love of my life, with two kids in a family home newly renovated, I had surpassed my wildest dreams.

“But I was the unhappiest I have ever been. I woke up on January 5 in a five-star hotel room thinking it would be better and easier for ­everyone if I was dead. I put on a smile and finished filming. I got back to the UK and told my wife and my friend/manager how I felt.”

Beckett on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ (BBC)

“I still check in with the therapist when I feel the ­darkness creep in,” wrote the comedian.

“I am telling you this as I always promote the message that people should talk about mental health, but I rarely do,” he continued. “So here I am, talking. I wanted to die when I had everything I ever wanted. So never judge yourself for feeling low. Tell someone and they will help you feel better.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.