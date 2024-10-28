Open in App
    • The Independent

    Bukayo Saka knows Arsenal failed to press home their advantage against Liverpool

    By Philip Duncan,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bEEfI_0wP9JRhc00
    Bukayo Saka broke the deadlock on Sunday (Alastair Grant/AP) AP

    Bukayo Saka said Arsenal failed to show their best selves in what he described as a disappointing 2-2 draw against Premier League title rivals Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

    The England winger marked his return from a hamstring injury with a ninth-minute opener, only to be cancelled out by Virgil van Dijk’s header.

    Mikel Merino restored Arsenal’s lead with two minutes of the opening period remaining to put the Gunners on course for a pivotal win in their quest to end a two-decade league title drought.

    However, Mohamed Salah rescued a draw for Liverpool in the 81st minute to leave Mikel Arteta’s side trailing Manchester City by five points and Liverpool by four after nine matches.

    Arsenal dominated the first half but failed to press home their advantage after the interval and Saka admitted: “We’re disappointed.

    “I feel like we didn’t show our best selves for 90 minutes. We believe we should have won it.

    “For sure, there’s definitely some positives. Liverpool are a top team, and credit to them. But the overall feeling is that we didn’t show our best selves for the whole game, especially more in the second half, and it cost us in the end.”

    Saka was a major doubt heading into Sunday’s clash after he missed Arsenal’s two previous matches with the hamstring injury he sustained on international duty.

    However, Saka was able to start and his first-half strike marked his 50th in the Premier League for Arsenal.

    We’re disappointed. I feel like we didn’t show our best selves for 90 minutes. We believe we should have won it

    Bukayo Saka

    “Hopefully that can push us to some silverware as well,” added Saka, who at 23 years and 52 days became the youngest player to reach the milestone for the Gunners.

    “I hate to miss games, so I was buzzing to be back. I had this game in mind to come back for and I was feeling good out there, and I was happy to get an early goal.”

    Arsenal ended the game with a makeshift and untested back four after Gabriel was forced off with a knee injury, while Jurrien Timber was also unable to complete the match.

    Timber was making his own comeback after missing Arsenal’s previous three fixtures with a muscular injury.

    “We did everything we could to accelerate that process,” said Arteta when asked if he took a risk on the availability of the Dutchman.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cTFAr_0wP9JRhc00
    Gabriel, right, picked up an injury against Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

    “He was so willing. The team and the medical staff have done a great job. We gave ourselves the chance to compete. I don’t know the extent of the injury, if there is one, and the same with Gabriel.

    “Gabi could not run. I don’t know what happened, and I don’t know if it’s the knee joint or the ankle. They’re assessing him now.

    “We had five injuries in the backline. We have to adapt to it and we will continue to adapt. It’s the situation that we are in.”

    Centre-back William Saliba will at least be available again for Arteta after he served a one-match suspension following his red card in the defeat at Bournemouth.

    Arsenal travel to Preston in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday before visiting Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

