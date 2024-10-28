Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Ralph Fiennes reveals plot of 28 Days Later sequel ahead of official synopsis

    By Jacob Stolworthy,

    2 days ago

    Ralph Fiennes has shared intriguing plot details about the forthcoming 28 Days Later sequel despite them being “kept under wraps”.

    Seven months after the cast was announced for the project , information about the storyline has now arrived thanks to the Harry Potter star, who’ll appear alongside Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

    While original star Cillian Murphy told The Independent he’d say “yes” to returning in a follow-up, the actor will not be a part of the main cast. Instead, his appearance has been touted as “surprising”.

    It’s also been revealed that 28 Years Later will be the first instalment of a trilogy, with Fiennes confirming: “It’s three films, of which two have been shot.”

    The first film in the series, titled 28 Years Later , will be released 24 years after the original, with filmmaker Danny Boyle returning to oversee proceedings. Nia DaCosta, the filmmaker behind The Marvels and the 2021 Candyman film, has directed part two, which is subtitled The Bone Temple .

    It is believed Murphy, who is currently shooting the Peaky Blinders film , will have a bigger role in the second film of the new series.

    Fiennes has now shed light on what the films will look like, perhaps prematurely considering, so far, the plot has been kept under wraps. He told IndieWire : “Britain is 28 years into this terrible plague of infected people who are violent, rabid humans with a few pockets of uninfected communities, and it centres on a young boy who wants to find a doctor to help his dying mother.

    “He leads his mother through this beautiful northern English terrain. But of course, around them hiding in forests and hills and woods, are the infected. But he finds a doctor who is a man we might think is going to be weird and odd, but actually is a force for good.”

    The film follows on from another sequel, 28 Weeks Later , which was released in 2007.

    Unlike the very first film in the series, which had a modest budget of just £8m, the new sequels have a reported budget of £75m each.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xRp6H_0wP9JETP00
    Cillian Murphy in ‘28 Days Later’ (20th Century Fox)

    Fiennes is currently in contention for Best Actor at next year’s Oscars for his role in Conclave , a drama about the the selection of a new pope from All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger.

    The film will be released on 29 November. 28 Years Later is scheduled to be released on 20 June 2025.

    Related Search

    Ralph FiennesCillian MurphyDanny BoyleHarry PotterAaron Taylor-JohnsonEdward Berger

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Robert Downey Jr issues warning to Marvel executives ‘hijacking’ his character using AI
    The Independent1 day ago
    Former first daughter Barbara Bush breaks her silence on why she’s campaigning for Kamala Harris
    The Independent1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    CNN guest thrown off air after telling Muslim journalist: ‘I hope your beeper doesn’t go off’
    The Independent2 days ago
    Arnold Schwarzenegger, former Republican California governor, reveals surprise presidential endorsement
    The Independent12 hours ago
    China is calling women, asking when their last period was, and urging them to get pregnant
    The Independent1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' and 'Poltergeist' Child Star Heather O'Rourke: 36 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Elon Musk agrees: Trump’s economic plans will lead to ‘hardship’ and cause markets to ‘tumble’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    A man complained his roommate had ransacked his room. Days later, he was found buried in the backyard
    The Independent1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Leave It To Beaver' Actress Sue Randall: 40 Years After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Dancing with the Stars fans outraged over shock elimination of fan-favorite
    The Independent14 hours ago
    Victim or monster? The mystery of the most prolific female serial killer of all time
    The Independent21 hours ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Paul Pelosi’s attacker sentenced to life in prison and ‘can never be paroled’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Record-breaking ‘Jeopardy!’ champ reveals his endorsement just a week before the 2024 election
    The Independent14 hours ago
    X-ray scans unravel mystery of 3,000-year-old Egyptian ‘locked mummy’
    The Independent2 days ago
    Married father arrested over disappearance of his secret daughter and her mother – eight years after they vanished
    The Independent1 day ago
    Police called after plane passengers ‘argued over Donald Trump hat’
    The Independent18 hours ago
    Barron Trump offered advice on being the ‘world’s most watched bachelor’ from big brother Eric
    The Independent15 hours ago
    Why Do Cats Follow You Into the Bathroom? Unveiling Their Secret Reasons
    Vision Pet Care3 days ago
    Scientists decode when and how kissing evolved in humans – and it’s gross
    The Independent2 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Missing woman found with snake bite after surviving two weeks in Australia’s Snowy Mountains
    The Independent2 days ago
    Trump invents story of Marjorie Taylor Greene being blown up in hydrogen car as she watches on at rally
    The Independent1 day ago
    The US is running out of air-defense missiles after using many to defend Israel in the Middle East, report reveals
    The Independent1 day ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    The owners of a New Zealand volcano that erupted in 2019, killing 22 people, appeal their conviction
    The Independent1 day ago
    TikToker mom vanished after going to Walmart and sending final cryptic text to her fiance. Now her body has been found
    The Independent14 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy