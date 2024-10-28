Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Social Democrats win Lithuania's election, overcoming center-right government

    By Liudas Dapkus,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49qKGT_0wP8krHS00
    Lithuania Election Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

    Lithuania' s center-left opposition parties celebrated victory on Monday after prevailing over the center-right ruling coalition in the final round of national elections.

    With 100% of votes counted from Sunday's polls, the Social Democrats won 52 seats in the 141-seat parliament, known as the Seimas, ending the four-year rule of the Homeland Union government led by conservative Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

    The Social Democrats will start talks on forming a majority cabinet with two smaller center-left parties, the Democratic Union and the Union of Peasants and Greens, which won respectively 14 and 8 seats. The coalition is expected to control at least 74 seats.

    Šimonytė's Homeland Union won only 28 seats in the two-round election.

    Vilija Blinkevičiūtė, who heads the Social Democrats, thanked supporters as a cheering crowd celebrated victory in downtown Vilnius on Sunday.

    “I am very grateful to the people of Lithuania who were so active today voting for us” she said adding that “the results have shown that the people want change, a completely different government.”

    The outcome was a surprise to the ruling conservatives, who were only two seats behind the Social Democrats after the first round.

    Analysts had predicted that Lithuania is set to continue a historic pattern where voters tend to look a different way every four years.

    Šimonytė conceded, noting the pattern. “In Lithuania that's the way it is, every election we see the pendulum swinging in one direction or the other,” she told reporters. “We respect the will of the voters.”

    The vote in Lithuania, which borders Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave to the west and Belarus to the east, came at a time when Russia’s war in Ukraine is fueling greater fears about Moscow’s intentions, particularly in the strategically important Baltic region.

    Analysts say there won’t be any significant change in Lithuania’s foreign policy. The European Union and NATO member is a staunch supporter of Ukraine.

    The outgoing government faced criticism for the strict measures it adopted during the pandemic, with many complaining that her government didn’t do enough to help companies during lockdown. Others say thousands of people didn’t have proper access to health care.

    Šimonytė also has been lambasted for her handling of migrants arriving via Belarus. Lithuania has claimed its eastern neighbor, as well as Russia , was orchestrating the influx of people, mostly from Africa and the Middle East.

    Although the country has seen annual double-digit personal income growth and has one of the lowest inflation rates in the 27-nation bloc, most voters did not seem to be impressed.

    The results also mean that the new cabinet can be formed without the populist Nemuno Aušra party which came in third, with 20 seats. Its leader Remigijus Žemaitaitis had to resign from parliament earlier this year for making antisemitic statements.

    Following the results, Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania's foreign minister, announced his resignation from the leadership of Homeland Union and said he was leaving politics.

    Turnout on Sunday was 41.31 percent, among the highest for a runoff.

    Related Search

    Social DemocratsDemocratic UnionVilija BlinkevičiūtėIngrida ŠimonytėGabrielius LandsbergisEuropean Union

    Comments / 9

    Add a Comment
    Frank Newton
    10h ago
    Check back in a year, see how it’s going
    Elyce
    10h ago
    Good going! That is some great news!
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Japan election results plunge country into political crisis as ruling coalition loses majority
    The Independent2 days ago
    Tens of thousands rally in Georgia to denounce the parliamentary election they say was rigged
    kiro7.com2 days ago
    Finland president calls North Korean troops deployed to Russia an ‘escalation’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Elon Musk agrees: Trump’s economic plans will lead to ‘hardship’ and cause markets to ‘tumble’
    The Independent20 hours ago
    Former first daughter Barbara Bush breaks her silence on why she’s campaigning for Kamala Harris
    The Independent1 day ago
    Trump warns Michelle Obama made a ‘big mistake’ by being ‘nasty’ to him
    The Independent1 day ago
    Kamala Harris caught on hot mic admitting concern with election campaign
    The Independent1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    Barack Obama visits Tucson Friday to campaign for Kamala Harris
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Paul Pelosi’s attacker sentenced to life in prison and ‘can never be paroled’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Police called after plane passengers ‘argued over Donald Trump hat’
    The Independent8 hours ago
    Republicans are asking the Supreme Court to void thousands of ballots in PA – a week before the election
    The Independent21 hours ago
    Nasa spots shocking ‘green spots’ on Mars
    The Independent1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    'I've changed my mind': Conservative revises prediction on Trump's future if he loses
    Raw Story5 days ago
    Trump invents story of Marjorie Taylor Greene being blown up in hydrogen car as she watches on at rally
    The Independent1 day ago
    Supreme Court lets Virginia resume its purge of voter rolls before the election
    USA TODAY4 hours ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    Victim or monster? The mystery of the most prolific female serial killer of all time
    The Independent11 hours ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO1 day ago
    People are withdrawing from organ donation after reports of a man mistakenly declared dead
    The Independent1 day ago
    'Hopeful they'll move our country forward': George W. Bush's daughter campaigns for Harris
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin back Harris after Trump rally comic calls Puerto Rico a ‘floating pile of garbage’
    The Independent2 days ago
    Pensions to be brought into inheritance tax scope, says Reeves
    The Independent4 hours ago
    Record-breaking ‘Jeopardy!’ champ reveals his endorsement just a week before the 2024 election
    The Independent3 hours ago
    Small business grants up to $100,000 –  applications due soon
    The HD Post6 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune12 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy