    • The Independent

    Robert Whittaker breaks silence after gory jaw injury in Khamzat Chimaev loss

    By Alex Pattle,

    2 days ago

    Robert Whittaker released a statement on Sunday after suffering an apparent broken jaw at UFC 308, as Khamzat Chimaev submitted him in round one.

    Whittaker, a former middleweight champion, was taken down early by the unbeaten Chimaev, who then applied a face crank and force an instant tap from the Australian.

    Many fans and pundits expressed surprise at the speed of Whittaker’s tap, but a gruesome photo later circulated, showing the damage to the 33-year-old’s jaw. In the photo, three of Whittaker’s bottom central teeth are bent back, facing the roof of his bloody mouth.

    The image can be seen further down in this article, but squeamish readers are advised to proceed with caution. In Chimaev’s post-fight interview on Saturday (26 October), the Russian said he instantly heard Whittaker’s jaw click .

    Whittaker has now addressed his injury and defeat in Abu Dhabi , where Chimaev likely earned a middleweight title shot.

    “Thank you everyone for all the love and support,” Whittaker wrote on Instagram. “It’s a tough gig sometimes but that’s the business. Big congratulations to Khamzat, he was the better man tonight and that’s all there is to it.

    “I felt great, everything was on point and I was ready. My jaw is good, but my teeth were moved in. It’s a good excuse to fix them properly now haha.

    “I’m disappointed, but I come back better from every setback and every challenge so this is no different. I want to thank my team and everyone who supported me to get here.

    “Time to go spend time with the family for a bit. Be back soon.”

    Saturday’s result kept Chimaev unbeaten at 14-0 and might have secured him a shot at champion Dricus Du Plessis . However, South Africa’s Du Plessis may instead be paired with Sean Strickland next, having taken the belt from the American in a close fight in January.

    Chimaev, 30, must also stay fit to boost his chances of a title shot, having suffered from various health issues in recent years .

    In June, he was due to fight Whittaker in Saudi Arabia but withdrew on short notice, due to “violent” illness . He also seems to have struggled with the effects of long Covid.

