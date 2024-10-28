Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Sergio Perez could be dropped before end of F1 season after Christian Horner update

    By Michael Jones,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41PEDa_0wP8kjSs00
    Sergio Perez is in danger of being dropped from Red Bull after a terrible run of results REUTERS

    Sergio Perez is facing an uncertain future at Red Bull following a run of poor form that culminated in a ‘horrible’ outing at his home Grand Prix in Mexico.

    Perez failed to make it out of the first session of qualifying on Saturday and came into the race starting P18. A false start resulted in a five-second penalty and several on track clashes left his car damaged as he finished last of the 17 drivers to finish the race.

    The no-points finish also contributed to Red Bull dropping to third in the constructors’ standings as Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished first and third respectively to jump Ferrari ahead of them.

    Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was bullish in his summation of Perez’s form which has plummeted since May resulting in a shocking second half to the season for his team.

    “You know, there comes a point in time that difficult decisions have to be made,” said Horner. “We’re now third in the constructors’ championship.

    “Our determination is to try and get back into a winning position but it’s going to be a tall order over these next four races.”

    Perez’s Red Bull teammate, Max Verstappen, continues to lead the drivers’ championship and finished sixth in Mexico despite receiving a 20-second penalty for various engagements with world title rival Lando Norris.

    His success further cements the contrast between both drivers and Horner refused to confirm whether Perez would keep his seat for the rest of the season.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JaVmK_0wP8kjSs00
    Sergio Perez struggled to compete in Mexico and may only have the Brazilian Grand Prix to prove he is worthy of a seat at Red Bull (Getty Images)

    He said: “He knows Formula One is a results-based business and inevitably when you’re not delivering then the spotlight is firmly on you.”

    Horner also acknowledged that Perez had been ‘under-performing’ and labelled his weekend in Mexico as ‘horrible’ which increasingly adds to the scrutiny.

    “As a team we need both cars scoring points and that’s the nature of Formula One,” he added. “We’re working with him as hard as we can to try and support him. I think we’ve done everything that we can to support Checo and we’ll continue to do so in Brazil next weekend.

    “But there comes a point in time that you can only do so much.”

    Horner confirmed Perez would start the next race in Brazil so he is in no immediate danger of being replaced but Horner is known to be ruthless and should his form not recover then Verstappen may find himself with a new grid partner when Formula reaches Las Vegas in November.

    Related Search

    Sergio PerezChristian HornerRed Bull team decisionsSergio Perez performanceF1 season updatesMax Verstappen dominance

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Consider This ...
    1d ago
    Keeping Checo this long probably has destroyed RB’s chance for the Constructors Championship. He really should not have been re-signed.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    George Russell reveals one driver against changing F1 racing rules ‘today’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Max Verstappen set to face grid penalty at Brazilian Grand Prix
    The Independent1 day ago
    Formula 1: The perfect Ricciardo replacement might not be Liam Lawson
    FanSided2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    Elon Musk agrees: Trump’s economic plans will lead to ‘hardship’ and cause markets to ‘tumble’
    The Independent20 hours ago
    Kamala Harris caught on hot mic admitting concern with election campaign
    The Independent1 day ago
    Record-breaking ‘Jeopardy!’ champ reveals his endorsement just a week before the 2024 election
    The Independent3 hours ago
    Florida man randomly assaults sleeping United passenger in bloody mid-flight beating, feds say
    The Independent5 hours ago
    Dancing with the Stars fans outraged over shock elimination of fan-favorite
    The Independent4 hours ago
    Trump invents story of Marjorie Taylor Greene being blown up in hydrogen car as she watches on at rally
    The Independent1 day ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    X-ray scans unravel mystery of 3,000-year-old Egyptian ‘locked mummy’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Nasa spots shocking ‘green spots’ on Mars
    The Independent1 day ago
    Mother picking up child from school crashes car through fence killing 11-year-old boy
    The Independent1 day ago
    Saga Cruise passenger died and 100 left injured after ship battered by violent storm with 25ft waves
    The Independent2 days ago
    Ship owner in Baltimore bridge collapse seeks to blame others as liability case takes shape
    The Independent21 hours ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza22 days ago
    Woman found murdered at $1,000-a-night luxury wellness retreat in the Hamptons
    The Independent1 day ago
    Victim or monster? The mystery of the most prolific female serial killer of all time
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Laura Loomer launches aggressive attack on MTG after she defended Tony Hinchcliffe’s ‘jokes’ at MSG rally
    The Independent1 day ago
    Trump slams Biden for supposedly calling MAGA garbage – after he called entire US a ‘garbage can’
    The Independent8 hours ago
    Obama charms roaring Tucson crowd of 7,000 for Harris
    Arizona Luminaria11 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune12 days ago
    Missing woman found with snake bite after surviving two weeks in Australia’s Snowy Mountains
    The Independent2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy