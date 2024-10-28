Open in App
    • The Independent

    TV soap actor arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing five underage boys

    By Lydia Spencer-Elliott,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UISfE_0wP8FYSA00
    Police have arrested a well known TV soap star on suspicion of child sexual abuse Getty

    A television actor has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing five underage boys.

    Police swarmed the actor’s home before they arrested the suspect, who cannot be named, on suspicion of child sex offences.

    The soap star, who is understood to have a major role in a popular series, has denied the allegations and has since been released on bail.

    Officers seized computers and documents while looking for evidence in relation to the alleged crimes while carrying out the arrest, per The Sun .

    Police visited the actor’s home earlier this month following claims of paedophilia, the outlet reported.

    The claims of child sex offences date back to the 1990s when the suspect was working alongside some of Britain’s most well-known stars across multiple hit programmes.

    The man’s family, including his partner, are said to have been left stunned by his arrest, with the soap star also in shock over the allegations.

    A police spokesperson said in a statement: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of historical child sex offences involving five victims. Officers investigating allegations relating to the 1990s detained a man.

    “He was arrested on suspicion of several sexual offences relating to five men who were teenage boys at the time of the alleged offending.

    “He has been conditionally bailed while enquiries continue.”

