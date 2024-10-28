Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Incredibly proud – Liam Livingstone grateful to be handed England captaincy

    By Rory Dollard,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zA4x8_0wP7oHnn00
    England’s Liam Livingstone (Bradley Collyer/PA) PA Wire

    Liam Livingstone feels like he has been handed “a new career” as he prepares to captain England for the first time just two months after losing his place in the side.

    The dust may barely have settled on England’s Test series defeat in Pakistan but their next assignment is already at hand, as a youthful side begins a white-ball tour of the West Indies.

    With Jos Buttler injured, Livingstone has been asked to lead his country in the three-match ODI series which begins in Antigua on Thursday, capping a remarkably swift change in fortunes.

    It is only a matter of weeks since he was dropped from the 50-over squad for September’s games against Australia , throwing his future in the format into doubt.

    But two big T20 outings against the Australians, coupled with Buttler’s fitness setback, earned him an instant recall and now the 31-year-old finds himself ready to embrace his newly influential role.

    “It’s not every day someone tells you you’re going to be England captain, it’s an incredibly proud thing for me,” he told the PA news agency.

    “Being left out is all part of professional sport but we’d had a couple of difficult tournaments and maybe I didn’t get out of that rut as quickly as I could have.

    “I sat down with Rob Key [managing director of men’s cricket], had a really honest conversation with him and said, ‘All I want is another opportunity and hopefully I can prove you wrong’.

    “In the series against Australia, I certainly felt I did that. I’m in a very different place to where I was six or 12 months ago, I feel like a kid, like I’m almost at the start of a new career. I feel like the best of me is still to come.”

    It's not every day someone tells you you're going to be England captain, it's an incredibly proud thing for me

    Liam Livingstone

    Livingstone has often been used as a utility player by England, slotting into the lower middle order and used as an occasional bowler, but as an experienced hand he is increasingly eager to dictate games.

    “I’ve always said I know I’m good enough to play for England but maybe I needed more responsibility than I was getting,” he said.

    “I don’t think I got that for the last two years; if you’re batting seven and only bowling a couple of overs a game it becomes quite a difficult role for someone who wants to be involved.

    “I feel I’ve worked a few things out with my batting and had a really good end to the summer. Now I’m excited to get a bat back in my hand and prove that I’m a better player than someone who bats at seven. I believe I can do more damage if I face 60 balls rather than 20.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LXQ8h_0wP7oHnn00
    Livingstone has been asked to lead his country in the three-match ODI series (PA)

    A big part of Livingstone’s job in the Caribbean will be easing in some of the fresh faces, including the uncapped quartet of Dan Mousley, Michael Pepper, John Turner and Jafer Chohan.

    It is a task he is taking seriously and one he feels particularly qualified to take when it comes to Jacob Bethell. The exciting 21-year-old debuted against Australia and showed some thrilling glimpses of his talent.

    “I see a lot of myself in Jacob but he’s more talented than I ever was and I’m sure he’ll have a way better career,” he said.

    “But I still feel like I can accelerate his learning. I remember speaking to him at Lord’s when we trying to take down Josh Hazlewood and Mitch Starc, I loved being in the middle with him taking on two of the best bowlers in the world. It’s my job as experienced players to help these guys along and make them as comfortable as possible in this environment.

    “I want the next few games to be a hell of a lot of fun, play some good cricket, win some games and then hand the reins back to Jos.”

    Related Search

    Liam LivingstoneCricket captaincyEngland cricketJos ButtlerWest Indies tourLiam Livingstone Livingstone

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    CNN guest thrown off air after telling Muslim journalist: ‘I hope your beeper doesn’t go off’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Kamala Harris caught on hot mic admitting concern with election campaign
    The Independent1 day ago
    Elon Musk agrees: Trump’s economic plans will lead to ‘hardship’ and cause markets to ‘tumble’
    The Independent21 hours ago
    Florida man randomly assaults sleeping United passenger in bloody mid-flight beating, feds say
    The Independent5 hours ago
    Woman rejects partner’s proposal after 10 years of dating because he ‘took too long’
    The Independent1 day ago
    A man complained his roommate had ransacked his room. Days later, he was found buried in the backyard
    The Independent22 hours ago
    Dancing with the Stars fans outraged over shock elimination of fan-favorite
    The Independent5 hours ago
    Nasa spots shocking ‘green spots’ on Mars
    The Independent1 day ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz20 days ago
    X-ray scans unravel mystery of 3,000-year-old Egyptian ‘locked mummy’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Cruise Passenger's Cabin Filled with Dozens of Birds on Bahamas Cruise
    J. Souza20 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Man sees deadly brain tumour shrink by half thanks to a new treatment
    The Independent1 day ago
    Trump invents story of Marjorie Taylor Greene being blown up in hydrogen car as she watches on at rally
    The Independent1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    Victim or monster? The mystery of the most prolific female serial killer of all time
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Ship owner in Baltimore bridge collapse seeks to blame others as liability case takes shape
    The Independent22 hours ago
    Musician is found alive 30 days after going missing on a run in a Washington state park. What he experienced ‘aged him several years’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Saga Cruise passenger died and 100 left injured after ship battered by violent storm with 25ft waves
    The Independent2 days ago
    Woman found murdered at $1,000-a-night luxury wellness retreat in the Hamptons
    The Independent1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Mother picking up child from school crashes car through fence killing 11-year-old boy
    The Independent1 day ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Former North Korean soldiers on why troops will volunteer to fight in Ukraine
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Laura Loomer launches aggressive attack on MTG after she defended Tony Hinchcliffe’s ‘jokes’ at MSG rally
    The Independent1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy