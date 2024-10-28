Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Andrea Stella backs Lando Norris’ ‘fair’ driving in Mexico

    By Scott Hunt,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zIFMg_0wP7o2e900
    Max Verstappen received 20 seconds in penalties as he came together with Lando Norris in Mexico (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)(AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) AP

    Lando Norris coming out on top in a wheel-to-wheel battle with title rival Max Verstappen at the Mexico Grand Prix was vindication of his “fair” driving, according to McLaren team principal Andrea Stella.

    Norris finished second behind Carlos Sainz to take 10 points out of Verstappen’s lead and will head to Brazil next weekend trailing the three-time world champion by 47 points with four races remaining and 120 points still up for grabs.

    A week on from Norris being demoted behind Verstappen at the United States Grand Prix for overtaking his rival off the track – a penalty McLaren contested – the championship protagonists locked horns again in Mexico City.

    This time it was Verstappen who fell foul of the stewards on lap 10, accumulating 20 seconds of penalties – for forcing Norris off the track at turn five and leaving the track and gaining an advantage at turn eight.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pYFZF_0wP7o2e900
    Norris finished second to Sainz in Mexico (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) (AP)

    Norris called Verstappen, who battled back to finish sixth, “dangerous” over the radio and said he did not believe his rival was driving in a fair manner.

    Stella praised Norris for sticking to his principals in the heat of battle and said McLaren have always backed the way their driver goes about his business.

    “Our conversation and internal reviews have always been very clear – Lando we like, we approve and confirm the way you go racing,” Stella said in Mexico City.

    “It is not for you to go there and try to find justice yourself. You go racing in a fair, sporting way like you do and then there needs to be a third party – that is the stewarding that will say whether some manoeuvres are fair or not.

    “Don’t be desperate, you don’t have to prove anything. You go racing fair and square. That is what we want from Lando, that is what Lando wants from himself and I think it is important though that the team confirms that is what we want from you.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EnBOf_0wP7o2e900
    McLaren team principal Andrea Stella (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

    Ahead of this weekend’s race, Norris had said he might need to change his driving style to compete with Verstappen and even said he was “not on the level” of the championship leader.

    “Lando can look at his own racing, often looking at a half-empty glass in relation to what he could do,” Stella added.

    “I always needed to have a conversation with Lando to reassure him, ‘don’t worry, it will be alright’.

    “In this sense this is a positive day because it has proven that – I think it is good to race hard but it can’t be resolved on track by the two drivers.

    “It needs a third party, the authorities. We are completely happy with the way Lando has been racing before.”

    Red Bull team principal Christian Horner disputed the initial penalty handed to Verstappen at turn five as Norris went around the outside.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZxA9_0wP7o2e900
    Christian Horner showed GPS charts to argue against Verstappen’s penalty (Scott Hunt/PA) (PA Wire)

    Horner arrived for his media duties with printed out GPS charts, which he claimed showed Norris had gone into that corner later on the brakes and faster than he had done on his fastest lap of the race.

    “It used to be a reward of the bravest to go round the outside,” Horner said.

    “I think we are in danger of flipping the overtaking laws upside down where drivers will just try to get their nose ahead at the apex and then claim that they have to be given room on the exit.

    “They need to get back to basics – if you are on the outside you will not have priority.

    “Otherwise we will end up with a mess over these next four races. I think it’s really important that the driver steward, together with the drivers, agree something that is sensible rather than what we are getting.”

    Related Search

    Lando NorrisMax Verstappen penaltiesF1 Mexico grand prixMclaren team principalF1 championship raceAndrea Stella

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    George Russell reveals one driver against changing F1 racing rules ‘today’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Max Verstappen set to face grid penalty at Brazilian Grand Prix
    The Independent1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Trump warns Michelle Obama made a ‘big mistake’ by being ‘nasty’ to him
    The Independent1 day ago
    Kamala Harris caught on hot mic admitting concern with election campaign
    The Independent1 day ago
    Record-breaking ‘Jeopardy!’ champ reveals his endorsement just a week before the 2024 election
    The Independent4 hours ago
    Elon Musk agrees: Trump’s economic plans will lead to ‘hardship’ and cause markets to ‘tumble’
    The Independent21 hours ago
    Florida man randomly assaults sleeping United passenger in bloody mid-flight beating, feds say
    The Independent5 hours ago
    A man complained his roommate had ransacked his room. Days later, he was found buried in the backyard
    The Independent22 hours ago
    Paul Pelosi’s attacker sentenced to life in prison and ‘can never be paroled’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Concrete suppliers get prison time for bid-rigging in Savannah area
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Dancing with the Stars fans outraged over shock elimination of fan-favorite
    The Independent5 hours ago
    Idaho office manager embezzled $170k from her employer – and spent most of it on food delivery
    The Independent2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Florida’s Seafood Restaurant Closed for 2nd Time This Year After Inspection
    Akeena9 days ago
    Delphi murders suspect’s chilling comments to police when they finally turned up at his door
    The Independent2 days ago
    Nasa spots shocking ‘green spots’ on Mars
    The Independent1 day ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz20 days ago
    X-ray scans unravel mystery of 3,000-year-old Egyptian ‘locked mummy’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Cruise Passenger's Cabin Filled with Dozens of Birds on Bahamas Cruise
    J. Souza20 days ago
    Trump invents story of Marjorie Taylor Greene being blown up in hydrogen car as she watches on at rally
    The Independent1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    Victim or monster? The mystery of the most prolific female serial killer of all time
    The Independent12 hours ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Ship owner in Baltimore bridge collapse seeks to blame others as liability case takes shape
    The Independent22 hours ago
    Musician is found alive 30 days after going missing on a run in a Washington state park. What he experienced ‘aged him several years’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Saga Cruise passenger died and 100 left injured after ship battered by violent storm with 25ft waves
    The Independent2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy