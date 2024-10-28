Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Video: Timothee Chalamet gatecrashes own lookalike contest in New York City

    By Holly Patrick,

    2 days ago

    Timothee Chalamet met scores of curly-haired doppelgängers as he crashed his own lookalike contest in New York City on Sunday, 27 October.

    The event, promising $50 (£39) to the winner, was one of several competitions hosted by YouTuber Anthony Po.

    Before the Wonka star made his appearance, police ordered the large group to disperse from Washington Square Park , and organisers were issued a $500 (£386) fine for an “unpermitted costume contest.”

    Chalamet was mobbed by fans as he posed for photos with lookalikes, some of whom had dressed as Paul Atreides from Dune and Bob Dylan.

    Related Search

    Timothee ChalametNew York CityCelebrity appearancesFan interactionsNew York City eventsBob Dylan

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Former first daughter Barbara Bush breaks her silence on why she’s campaigning for Kamala Harris
    The Independent1 day ago
    CNN guest thrown off air after telling Muslim journalist: ‘I hope your beeper doesn’t go off’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Kamala Harris caught on hot mic admitting concern with election campaign
    The Independent1 day ago
    Woman rejects partner’s proposal after 10 years of dating because he ‘took too long’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Elon Musk agrees: Trump’s economic plans will lead to ‘hardship’ and cause markets to ‘tumble’
    The Independent20 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    A man complained his roommate had ransacked his room. Days later, he was found buried in the backyard
    The Independent21 hours ago
    Florida man randomly assaults sleeping United passenger in bloody mid-flight beating, feds say
    The Independent5 hours ago
    Paul Pelosi’s attacker sentenced to life in prison and ‘can never be paroled’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Record-breaking ‘Jeopardy!’ champ reveals his endorsement just a week before the 2024 election
    The Independent3 hours ago
    Dancing with the Stars fans outraged over shock elimination of fan-favorite
    The Independent4 hours ago
    Barack Obama visits Tucson Friday to campaign for Kamala Harris
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Nasa spots shocking ‘green spots’ on Mars
    The Independent1 day ago
    X-ray scans unravel mystery of 3,000-year-old Egyptian ‘locked mummy’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Trump invents story of Marjorie Taylor Greene being blown up in hydrogen car as she watches on at rally
    The Independent1 day ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza22 days ago
    Victim or monster? The mystery of the most prolific female serial killer of all time
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Woman found murdered at $1,000-a-night luxury wellness retreat in the Hamptons
    The Independent1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Laura Loomer launches aggressive attack on MTG after she defended Tony Hinchcliffe’s ‘jokes’ at MSG rally
    The Independent1 day ago
    Saga Cruise passenger died and 100 left injured after ship battered by violent storm with 25ft waves
    The Independent2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    TikToker mom vanished after going to Walmart and sending final cryptic text to her fiance. Now her body has been found
    The Independent4 hours ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy