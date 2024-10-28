Open in App
    • The Independent

    The Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins contestant who started out ‘useless’ but became ‘biggest standout’

    By Greg Evans,

    2 days ago

    Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins presenter Jason Fox has revealed the one contestant on the show who dramatically changed his mind after initially appearing to be “useless”.

    Recently, former contestants on the Channel 4 show, including John Barrowman and Georgia Harrison , have opened up about their experiences on the series, which sees famous faces attempt to pass the notoriously difficult SAS Selection test for charity.

    Fox, who has presented the show since 2015 and is a former Royal Marine Commando and UK Special Forces soldier has now said that a star from The Only Way Is Essex managed to win him over despite his doubts.

    Bobby Norris competed in season six of the show, which was broadcast earlier this year and was medically withdrawn after seven episodes.

    Speaking to the MailOnline , Fox said: “On the last one [season] that has just been aired we had a guy called Bobby Norris on it and I didn’t know who Bobby was.

    “He turned up and for the first 24 hours, he was useless. He cried for about 24 hours, and then I think he rapidly worked out and also wanted to be there, he wanted to really push himself and test himself.”

    Fox added that Norris was “not the best person we’ve had on it, but he’s easily the most standout person who’s made the biggest improvement”.

    “I expected nothing from him. I found out he was from TOWIE . Now I’m like, he’s a tough, tough guy really. It wasn’t one singular moment. It was just over the course of a few days. I was pretty impressed with the turnaround.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bI8P_0wP7klEJ00
    Bobby Norris at the The Orange Ball in aid of HUMEN at Nobu London on October 11, 2024 (Getty Images)

    Fox continued by praising Norris for overcoming his anxieties and lack of confidence to ultimately excel on the show, saying that it “was awesome to watch”.

    “We put a lot of time and effort into making sure the course is immersive and hard but also that we can get people through things that they never thought they could get through. And Bobby Norris is something that I’m super proud to be part of like his journey,” the 48-year-old said.

    Norris had to drop out of the show on doctor’s advice after competing in a wrestling match with Love Island star Ovie Soko. Other contestants on the season included boxer and wrestler Anthony Ogogo, model Bianca Gascoigne, rugby player Chris Robshaw, gymnast Ellie Downie, boxer Lani Daniels and another TOWIE alumni, Pete Wicks .

    The latest season of the show has already begun filming, with the winner of The Traitors season two Harry Clark , reportedly being one of the contestants.

