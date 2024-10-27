Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Revealed: Farage-inspired bid to persuade Trump to veto Starmer’s Chagos Islands deal

    By David Maddox and Andrew Feinberg,

    2 days ago

    A Nigel Farage -inspired bid to persuade Donald Trump to veto Sir Keir Starmer’s controversial Chagos Islands deal can be revealed today.

    The Independent has seen legal advice on Sir Keir ’s controversial deal to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius sent to Mr Trump that was requested after the Reform UK leader raised the issue directly with the former president’s team.

    The advice was drawn up by legal experts who worked alongside Mr Farage in the Brexit campaign.

    Mr Farage says he was not directly involved in the legal advice but his links with Mr Trump are believed to have played a vital part in the initiative.

    The aim of Mr Farage and his allies is to persuade Mr Trump to block the deal if he becomes president again.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OcwHd_0wO6bKLd00
    The UK/US airbase on Diego Garcia (DoD/AFP via Getty)

    While it is claimed the advice was “put into the former president’s hands” the Trump campaign has not confirmed he has seen the document.

    It was drawn up by an official working for the Tory Brexiteer European Research Group aided by pro-Brexit lawyer Martin Howe KC.

    The revelation comes after Mr Trump accused Labour of “election interference” for sending activists to support Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign.

    Allies of Mr Farage – who has denounced the Chagos deal as a sell-out – are hoping Mr Trump will back their calls to block it.

    The legal advice from the barrister questions foreign secretary David Lammy ’s assertion that the UK had no choice but to agree to hand over the islands to Mauritius and warns that it could have implications for US-held territories like Guam.

    Sir Keir’s government signed off on the deal after less than three months in office after former Tory foreign secretary James Cleverly started the talks in 2022 before they were shelved by his successor Lord Cameron .

    And the current US administration has expressed support for the agreement.

    President Joe Biden said the agreement would guarantee continued use of a joint British-American airbase in Diego Garcia “into the next century”, citing the facility’s “vital role in national, regional, and global security”.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EDSdb_0wO6bKLd00
    Donald Trump could try to veto the deal (AP)

    But fears have been raised that the islands, which command a crucial strategic location in the Indian Ocean, may now be subject to influence from the Chinese government, which may want to build its own bases there.

    The UK and US airbase has been used for clandestine operations, and while the UK owned the islands, it is understood that the US’s interest in the base meant they had a potential veto over any transfer of sovereignty.

    Earlier this month, Mr Lammy claimed he had no choice in international law but to hand over the islands to Mauritius. However, this is disputed in the legal note put together for Mr Trump.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01TdBb_0wO6bKLd00
    Foreign secretary David Lammy agreed the deal (PA Wire)

    The note claims that a decision by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to support Mauritius’ claim to the Chagos Islands is only “advisory”.

    The advice also draws into question the 99-year deal.

    “The proposed deal, involving a ‘lease back’ of one of the islands for 99 years, is less secure than sovereignty. Mauritius could change its constitution, re-litigate the matter in the ICJ to improve its terms and leave the UK/USA in a weak position in danger of continual shakedowns. Importantly the lease does not contain all of the surrounding Chagos islands, which could, unprotected by British sovereignty, be vulnerable to Chinese pressure to install listening posts.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wnV55_0wO6bKLd00
    Joe Biden supported the deal (AP)

    The talks started after Mauritius won an international court ruling that it should have sovereignty of the islands.

    A source close to Mr Lammy said no approach had been made to the British Embassy in Washington by the Trump team on the issue and claimed that the issue is being pushed by political allies of Mr Trump in the UK “who do not agree with the deal”. They also question whether Mr Trump could veto a deal which involved “British not US sovereign territory”.

    The Independent has approached Mr Trump’s representatives for comment.

    The White House did not respond to a query from The Independent on whether there is any concern about Mr Trump reversing the deal if he wins.

    Related Search

    Chagos islandsFarage'S influenceUk-Us relationsChagos islands dealDonald TrumpNigel Farage

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Barron Trump, his bestie Bo and the bro podcasters: The unofficial Gen Z Trump campaign recruits
    The Independent2 days ago
    Trump warns Michelle Obama made a ‘big mistake’ by being ‘nasty’ to him
    The Independent14 hours ago
    Scared Trump campaign workers reportedly stuffed conference room hole with napkins over fears of being spied on
    The Independent19 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza18 days ago
    Location of world leaders including Putin, Trump and Macron ‘revealed by security teams’ Strava’
    The Independent8 hours ago
    Trump promises to make McDonald’s ice cream machines ‘great again’
    The Independent2 days ago
    X-ray scans unravel mystery of 3,000-year-old Egyptian ‘locked mummy’
    The Independent13 hours ago
    Texas man is arrested for ‘punching poll worker who told him to remove his MAGA hat’
    The Independent3 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz20 days ago
    David Harris death: The Warriors actor dies, aged 75
    The Independent1 day ago
    Independents are split evenly between Trump and Harris - and that might be bad news for the VP on election day
    The Independent2 days ago
    Lindsey Graham stops short of agreeing with Trump that Harris is a fascist: ‘She’s just incompetent’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Kamala Harris caught on hot mic admitting concern with election campaign
    The Independent5 hours ago
    Trump and his friends smiled and partied at Madison Square Garden. Then they got mean
    The Independent1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune11 days ago
    Nasa spots shocking ‘green spots’ on Mars
    The Independent19 hours ago
    Falling off the map: how Cuba has vanished from travellers’ itineraries
    The Independent2 days ago
    Fires set in drop boxes destroy hundreds of ballots in Washington and damage 3 in Oregon
    The Independent23 hours ago
    From Arizona and Michigan to Florida and Ohio, some predictions for the biggest Senate races
    The Independent22 hours ago
    Saga Cruise passenger died and 100 left injured after ship battered by violent storm with 25ft waves
    The Independent1 day ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin back Harris after Trump rally comic calls Puerto Rico a ‘floating pile of garbage’
    The Independent1 day ago
    A Lebanese family was holding a Sunday gathering when an Israeli strike toppled their building
    The Independent2 days ago
    Rudy Giuliani ordered to turn over NYC apartment, 26 watches to Georgia election workers
    The Current GA4 days ago
    A pizza shop owner is sentenced to 8.5 years in prison for threatening workers with deportation
    The Independent22 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Hulk Hogan struggles with trademark routine during surprise appearance at Trump rally
    The Independent1 day ago
    New Trump ad shows country ‘gone to hell’ — with an image from Trump’s presidency
    The Independent1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy