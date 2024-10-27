The Independent
Revealed: Farage-inspired bid to persuade Trump to veto Starmer’s Chagos Islands deal
By David Maddox and Andrew Feinberg,2 days ago
Related SearchChagos islandsFarage'S influenceUk-Us relationsChagos islands dealDonald TrumpNigel Farage
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Independent2 days ago
The Independent14 hours ago
Scared Trump campaign workers reportedly stuffed conference room hole with napkins over fears of being spied on
The Independent19 hours ago
The Independent8 hours ago
The Independent2 days ago
The Independent13 hours ago
The Independent3 days ago
David Heitz20 days ago
The Independent1 day ago
Independents are split evenly between Trump and Harris - and that might be bad news for the VP on election day
The Independent2 days ago
Lindsey Graham stops short of agreeing with Trump that Harris is a fascist: ‘She’s just incompetent’
The Independent1 day ago
The Independent5 hours ago
The Independent1 day ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune11 days ago
The Independent19 hours ago
The Independent2 days ago
The Independent23 hours ago
The Independent22 hours ago
Saga Cruise passenger died and 100 left injured after ship battered by violent storm with 25ft waves
The Independent1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin back Harris after Trump rally comic calls Puerto Rico a ‘floating pile of garbage’
The Independent1 day ago
The Independent2 days ago
The Current GA4 days ago
The Independent22 hours ago
The HD Post25 days ago
Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
The Independent1 day ago
The Independent1 day ago
Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0