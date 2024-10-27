Michelle Obama launches scathing attack on ‘embarrassing and ugly’ Donald Trump

Michelle Obama launched a scathing attack on “embarrassing and ugly” Donald Trump during a rally in Michigan .

The former First Lady joined Vice President Kamala Harris on stage on Saturday (26 October) as she issued an urgent “safety” warning to women.

Mrs Obama said: “Believe me, if Donald Trump is president again at some point or another, that ugliness will touch all of our lives and it will not matter what you look like, how you worship, who you love or how you vote. If you don’t make six or 8 or 12 figures, if you’re not famous, if you criticize or disagree with him in any way, if he doesn’t view you as his equal or relevant to his ambitions, I promise you he will not think about you when he gets into the Oval Office .”