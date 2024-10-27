Open in App
    Watch: London Eye takes backward spin in extremely rare move to mark end of British Summer Time

    By Lucy Leeson,

    2 days ago

    The London Eye has marked the end of British Summer Time and the clocks turning back by taking a rare backwards spin.

    The landmark usually runs clockwise, but for just the second time since the landmark was erected in 2000 it turned anti-clockwise for around 30 minutes from 8.15am on Sunday (27 October).

    It marked the switch from British Summer Time to Greenwich Mean Time and it is the first time the cantilevered observation wheel has run in reverse since 2019 – when it also marked the clocks going back.

    Every year clocks go back an hour at 2am on the last Sunday of October, and when the clocks change, so does the UK’s time zone.

