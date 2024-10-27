Gracie Abrams and other music stars to join Harris-Walz in final swing state blitz before Election Day

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are closing out October with a burst of travel that will see both candidates make appearances in all seven battleground states ahead of the November 5 presidential election .

The vice president’s travel streak includes a major speech in Washington, DC , one week before Election Day, at the same site where Donald Trump rallied the mob that broke into the Capitol on January 6.

Harris and her running-mate are set to barnstorm through the contested states for a series of rallies focused on getting out the vote and “harnessing the energy of these events to mobilize voters to go to the polls,” according to the Harris-Walz campaign.

On Monday, Harris and Walz are set to be in Michigan for a joint appearance as part of their “When We Vote, We Win” concert series with singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers .

Before he joins Harris for the evening rally, Walz is scheduled to make more solo appearances in the Wolverine State after traveling there from Wisconsin, where he is scheduled to appear at two separate events in Manitowoc and Waukesha.

On Tuesday, Harris is scheduled to deliver what her campaign has described as a major “closing argument” speech at the Ellipse in Nation's Capital — where Trump urged a riotous mob to march to the Capitol to stop the certification of an election he lost nearly four years ago.

Walz, meanwhile, is scheduled to be in Georgia for appearances in Savannah and Columbus.

On Wednesday, Harris plans to make stops in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, including another “When We Vote, We Win” rally in Madison, where she will be joined by Gracie Abrams, Mumford & Sons , Remi Wolf and The National’s Matt Berninger and Aaron Dessner for musical performances.

For his part, Walz will spend that Wednesday campaigning in North Carolina, with two appearances in Charlotte and Asheville.

On Halloween, the vice president is set to travel west for stops in Nevada and Arizona, including rallies in Reno, Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Maná, a Mexican pop rock band, is scheduled perform at the Las Vegas rally and Los Tigres del Norte will perform in Phoenix, according to the campaign.

Walz is set to spend that day in Pennsylvania and Michigan, with stops in Harrisburg, Erie and Detroit.

The artists performing at the campaign events “are trusted voices for the millions of Americans that listen to their music, follow them on social media, or otherwise are inspired by them,” according to the campaign.

The campaign believes the artists can further encourage and mobilize voters by laying out the stakes of the election.

The rallies are also being used as organizing hubs for the campaign’s get-out-the-vote operation as well as volunteer recruitment sites.