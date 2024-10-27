Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Gracie Abrams and other music stars to join Harris-Walz in final swing state blitz before Election Day

    By Andrew Feinberg,

    2 days ago

    Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are closing out October with a burst of travel that will see both candidates make appearances in all seven battleground states ahead of the November 5 presidential election .

    The vice president’s travel streak includes a major speech in Washington, DC , one week before Election Day, at the same site where Donald Trump rallied the mob that broke into the Capitol on January 6.

    Harris and her running-mate are set to barnstorm through the contested states for a series of rallies focused on getting out the vote and “harnessing the energy of these events to mobilize voters to go to the polls,” according to the Harris-Walz campaign.

    On Monday, Harris and Walz are set to be in Michigan for a joint appearance as part of their “When We Vote, We Win” concert series with singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers .

    Before he joins Harris for the evening rally, Walz is scheduled to make more solo appearances in the Wolverine State after traveling there from Wisconsin, where he is scheduled to appear at two separate events in Manitowoc and Waukesha.

    On Tuesday, Harris is scheduled to deliver what her campaign has described as a major “closing argument” speech at the Ellipse in Nation's Capital — where Trump urged a riotous mob to march to the Capitol to stop the certification of an election he lost nearly four years ago.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=487WA2_0wO3JLen00
    Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are set to tour all seven battleground states in the final days before Election Day on November 5 (AP)

    Walz, meanwhile, is scheduled to be in Georgia for appearances in Savannah and Columbus.

    On Wednesday, Harris plans to make stops in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, including another “When We Vote, We Win” rally in Madison, where she will be joined by Gracie Abrams, Mumford & Sons , Remi Wolf and The National’s Matt Berninger and Aaron Dessner for musical performances.

    For his part, Walz will spend that Wednesday campaigning in North Carolina, with two appearances in Charlotte and Asheville.

    On Halloween, the vice president is set to travel west for stops in Nevada and Arizona, including rallies in Reno, Las Vegas and Phoenix.

    Maná, a Mexican pop rock band, is scheduled perform at the Las Vegas rally and Los Tigres del Norte will perform in Phoenix, according to the campaign.

    Walz is set to spend that day in Pennsylvania and Michigan, with stops in Harrisburg, Erie and Detroit.

    The artists performing at the campaign events “are trusted voices for the millions of Americans that listen to their music, follow them on social media, or otherwise are inspired by them,” according to the campaign.

    The campaign believes the artists can further encourage and mobilize voters by laying out the stakes of the election.

    The rallies are also being used as organizing hubs for the campaign’s get-out-the-vote operation as well as volunteer recruitment sites.

    Related Search

    Kamala Harris travelsBattleground States tourWashington, D.C.Election Day blitzKamala HarrisPresidential election

    Comments / 393

    Add a Comment
    Joan Pierce
    1h ago
    You’re crazy!
    Kim JO
    1h ago
    The only way Harris can get ANY crowd is to invite Hollywood or Musicians to be at her rallies!! 🤔
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Trump doubles down claiming racist MSG rally was a ‘love fest’; Harris to speak at Ellipse: Election 2024 live
    The Independent3 days ago
    Houston residents react to Kamala Harris' visit to Texas alongside Beyonce days before Election Day
    Fox News4 days ago
    Democrats And Harris Campaign Officials Reportedly Believe ‘She Will Lose’: ‘Already Starting to Point Fingers’
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent8 days ago
    From Arizona and Michigan to Florida and Ohio, some predictions for the biggest Senate races
    The Independent22 hours ago
    Legendary NBA Star Charles Barkley Changed Political Parties
    The Spun2 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Michael Keaton posts message to Trump and Musk’s supporters: ‘They don’t really respect you’
    WashingtonExaminer5 days ago
    'I've changed my mind': Conservative revises prediction on Trump's future if he loses
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Barron Trump, his bestie Bo and the bro podcasters: The unofficial Gen Z Trump campaign recruits
    The Independent2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    CNN guest thrown off air after telling Muslim journalist: ‘I hope your beeper doesn’t go off’
    The Independent13 hours ago
    Polling Pundit Nate Silver Gives His 'Gut' Prediction On Election Winner
    HuffPost5 days ago
    ‘She wants to be me so bad’: Amber Rose just accused Beyonce of stealing because 2024 is not done being insane
    wegotthiscovered.com2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza18 days ago
    Demi Lovato sends support to sister Madison after baby niece dies following emergency c-section
    The Independent2 days ago
    Michelle Obama launches scathing attack on ‘embarrassing and ugly’ Donald Trump
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Astronaut who observed Earth from space for 178 days says he realized humanity is 'living a lie'
    Upworthy2 days ago
    David Harris death: The Warriors actor dies, aged 75
    The Independent1 day ago
    Kamala Harris's late gay former campaign manager, Jim Rivaldo, also got Harvey Milk elected
    Advocate1 day ago
    Independents are split evenly between Trump and Harris - and that might be bad news for the VP on election day
    The Independent2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Kamala Harris caught on hot mic admitting concern with election campaign
    The Independent5 hours ago
    Scared Trump campaign workers reportedly stuffed conference room hole with napkins over fears of being spied on
    The Independent19 hours ago
    The Young and the Restless: Sharon Mysterious Visitor Causes Drama!
    Vipul Sharma2 days ago
    Trump promises to make McDonald’s ice cream machines ‘great again’
    The Independent2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    A mom was found shot dead in her home 26 years ago. Police just arrested the suspect hiding in Mexico
    The Independent2 days ago
    Fires set in drop boxes destroy hundreds of ballots in Washington and damage 3 in Oregon
    The Independent23 hours ago
    ‘There is a fire in this country’: In major speech, Emhoff warns of Trump’s threat to Jewish Americans
    The Forward1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy