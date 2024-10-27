Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Georgia's pro-Western opposition dispute crucial election result that could decide its EU path

    By Emma Burrows,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WRLTX_0wO3GjBO00
    Georgia Elections Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

    Georgia's pro-Western opposition disputed the results of the parliamentary election after officials declared Sunday the ruling party led the crucial vote that could decide whether the country remains on the path to joining the European Union or comes under Russian sway.

    The Central Election Commission said Georgian Dream won 54.8% of Saturday’s vote with almost 100% of ballots counted. Following a divisive pre-election campaign, initial figures suggested turnout is the highest since the ruling party was first elected in 2012.

    Georgian electoral observers, who stationed thousands across the country to monitor the vote, reported multiple violations and said the results “do not correspond to the will of the Georgian people.”

    Georgian Dream has become increasingly authoritarian, adopting laws similar to those used by Russia to crack down on freedom of speech. Brussels suspended Georgia’s EU membership process indefinitely because of a “Russian law,” passed in June.

    Bidzina Ivanishvili, the billionaire founder of Georgian Dream who made his fortune in Russia, claimed victory almost immediately after polls closed and said, “It is rare in the world for the same party to achieve such success in such a difficult situation.” He had vowed ahead of the election to ban opposition parties should his party win.

    Tina Bokuchava, the chair of the United National Movement opposition party accused the election commission of carrying out Ivanishvili’s “dirty order” and said he “stole the victory from the Georgian people and thereby stole the European future.”

    She indicated the opposition would not recognize the results and “will fight like never before to reclaim our European future.”

    The UNM party said its headquarters were attacked on Saturday while Georgian media reported two people were hospitalized after being attacked outside polling stations.

    The pre-election campaign in the South Caucasus nation of 3.7 million people, which borders Russia, was dominated by foreign policy and marked by a bitter fight for votes and allegations of a smear campaign.

    Some Georgians complained of intimidation and being pressured to vote for the governing party.

    Georgian Dream scored its highest share of the vote — polling almost 90% — in the Javakheti region of southern Georgia, 135 kilometers (83 miles) west of the capital Tbilisi where it failed to get more than 44% of the vote in any district.

    The Associated Press traveled to the region before the election where many people are ethnic Armenians who speak Armenian, Russian and limited Georgian. Some voters suggested they were instructed how to vote by local officials while several questioned why Georgia needed a relationship with Europe and suggested it would be better off allied with Moscow.

    Around 80% of Georgians favor joining the EU, according to polls, and the country’s constitution obliges its leaders to pursue membership in that bloc and NATO.

    Many fear that Georgian Dream is dragging the country toward authoritarianism and killing off hopes of becoming and EU member.

    Associated Press producer Sophiko Megrelidze contributed to this report

    Related Search

    Russian influenceBidzina IvanishviliCentral election commissionTina BokuchavaSouth CaucasusEuropean Union

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Pentagon issues North Korea warning as 10,000 troops set to join Russia’s war in coming weeks
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Japan election results plunge country into political crisis as ruling coalition loses majority
    The Independent1 day ago
    Zelensky asks Modi to use his influence to end Russia’s war and help bring back Ukrainian children
    The Independent12 hours ago
    A mom was found shot dead in her home 26 years ago. Police just arrested the suspect hiding in Mexico
    The Independent2 days ago
    Blue-bearded man accused of threatening to blow up Ulta Beauty store in Alabama
    The Independent1 day ago
    X-ray scans unravel mystery of 3,000-year-old Egyptian ‘locked mummy’
    The Independent13 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza18 days ago
    Barron Trump, his bestie Bo and the bro podcasters: The unofficial Gen Z Trump campaign recruits
    The Independent2 days ago
    Idaho office manager embezzled $170k from her employer – and spent most of it on food delivery
    The Independent1 day ago
    Fires set in drop boxes destroy hundreds of ballots in Washington and damage 3 in Oregon
    The Independent23 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    People are withdrawing from organ donation after reports of a man mistakenly declared dead
    The Independent22 hours ago
    From Arizona and Michigan to Florida and Ohio, some predictions for the biggest Senate races
    The Independent22 hours ago
    Saga Cruise passenger died and 100 left injured after ship battered by violent storm with 25ft waves
    The Independent1 day ago
    New Mexico jail officer accused of orchestrating attacks on inmates suffering from mental illness, report says
    The Independent2 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Nasa spots shocking ‘green spots’ on Mars
    The Independent19 hours ago
    Kamala Harris caught on hot mic admitting concern with election campaign
    The Independent5 hours ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza4 days ago
    A Lebanese family was holding a Sunday gathering when an Israeli strike toppled their building
    The Independent2 days ago
    Man wanted for attempted murder in N.J. arrested in Shenandoah
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Trump and his friends smiled and partied at Madison Square Garden. Then they got mean
    The Independent1 day ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Musician is found alive 30 days after going missing on a run in a Washington state park. What he experienced ‘aged him several years’
    The Independent22 hours ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Mother picking up child from school crashes car through fence killing 11-year-old boy
    The Independent6 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post13 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Missing woman found with snake bite after surviving two weeks in Australia’s Snowy Mountains
    The Independent1 day ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy