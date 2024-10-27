Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Bill Bailey says fan campaign may have cost him The Hobbit role

    By Annabel Nugent,

    2 days ago

    Bill Bailey has said a fan petition to cast him in an iconic franchise may well have backfired.

    In 2007, fans began campaigning online to get the musician and actor cast in the Hobbit films after Bailey revealed that he auditioned for the role of Gloin the dwarf in Peter Jackson ’s franchise.

    The support from fans, however, did not work and Bailey was not cast in the Hobbit trilogy, which spanned three films from 2012 to 2014 and starred Martin Freeman as Bilbo Baggins.

    Bailey, 59, was asked about the petition in a new interview with The Guardian .

    “Yeah! I’d like to be in a Hobbit film in any capacity. I’d have been quite happy to be a dwarf,” he said.

    The Black Books star went on to say, however, that he does not think the petition was a good idea – suggesting that it may have actually led to him losing the role.

    “But I did think that a petition is not the right way to go about getting that to happen,” he said.

    “Imagine the casting director going: ‘Oh yes, we’re looking at this person, this person... oh, but here’s the petition guy with a big pile of signatures that say we have got to use him.’ No one wants the petition guy!”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gKCGu_0wO3GgXD00
    Martin Freeman as Bilbo Baggins in ‘The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey' (New Line Cinema)

    He conceded that it was “very sweet” of his fans to campaign on his behalf, “but I think they might have actually kiboshed the whole enterprise”.

    The actor seems to have changed his tune, however. Speaking to Digital Spy in 2010 amid the casting discussions, Bailey said: “If it works, hey, on you go internet army. Petition away!”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FsKAU_0wO3GgXD00
    Saturday night fever: Oti Mabuse and Bailey are a must-see combo (PA)

    He joked: “Maybe I can mobilise them. I need the council to approve some building work on my house.”

    Elsewhere in the Guardian interview, the Strictly Come Dancing star, who made history in series 18 as the oldest champion at 55 , recalled his most cringe-worthy run-in with a fellow celebrity.

    “Paul McCartney came over. What completely threw me was that he recognised me first,” he recalled.

    “So he said ‘Bill Bailey!’ and all of my preparation went out the window. I started babbling this pre-prepared speech that was all back to front. I said, ‘Paul, you’re, with the song, like, isn’t it like, a cultural part of the thread, with, you know, like Yesterday? Everyone in the culture?’ It was just gibberish.”

    Related Search

    Bill BaileyMartin FreemanBilbo BagginsActing rolesFan campaignsPeter Jackson

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    X-ray scans unravel mystery of 3,000-year-old Egyptian ‘locked mummy’
    The Independent13 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    David Harris death: The Warriors actor dies, aged 75
    The Independent1 day ago
    Barron Trump, his bestie Bo and the bro podcasters: The unofficial Gen Z Trump campaign recruits
    The Independent2 days ago
    Nasa spots shocking ‘green spots’ on Mars
    The Independent19 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Demi Lovato sends support to sister Madison after baby niece dies following emergency c-section
    The Independent2 days ago
    CNN guest thrown off air after telling Muslim journalist: ‘I hope your beeper doesn’t go off’
    The Independent13 hours ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Swing-state priest teaches ancient techniques for surviving today's political turmoil
    The Independent2 days ago
    Saga Cruise passenger died and 100 left injured after ship battered by violent storm with 25ft waves
    The Independent1 day ago
    Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthew embroiled in village row over use of footpath at £15m country estate
    The Independent1 day ago
    No 10 hits back at claim Falklands ‘will become Argentine’ in wake of Chagos row
    The Independent5 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune11 days ago
    Man sees deadly brain tumour shrink by half thanks to a new treatment
    The Independent17 hours ago
    Woman turns down partner of ten years’ proposal because he ‘took too long’
    The Independent4 hours ago
    Reservist, 55, becomes oldest person to complete Nato’s toughest challenge
    The Independent1 day ago
    Missing woman found with snake bite after surviving two weeks in Australia’s Snowy Mountains
    The Independent1 day ago
    Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin back Harris after Trump rally comic calls Puerto Rico a ‘floating pile of garbage’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Liz Montgomery was Livid Former Husband/'Bewitched' Director Bill Asher Helmed 'Jeannie' TV-movie
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Legendary Watergate reporters Woodward and Bernstein slam Washington Post for shying away from endorsement
    The Independent3 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Hulk Hogan struggles with trademark routine during surprise appearance at Trump rally
    The Independent1 day ago
    Machu Picchu Comin’ Atchu!
    Alameda Post3 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Shy Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 days ago
    Trump and his friends smiled and partied at Madison Square Garden. Then they got mean
    The Independent1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy