    Budget 2024: Education secretary gives Labour’s latest definition of ‘working people’

    By Lucy Leeson,

    2 days ago

    Education secretary Bridget Phillipson has shared the latest definition of “working people” from Labour ’s manifesto.

    Labour promised at the general election not to increase taxes on “working people” - but has been struggling to define who these people are ahead of its tax-raising Budget .

    Ms Phillipson was pressed for a definition of “working people” when she appeared on Sky Breakfast with Trevor Phillips on Sunday (27 October).

    She replied: “It is people whose main income arises from the fact they go out to work every day.”

