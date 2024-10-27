Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Shohei Ohtani injures left arm sliding into second during World Series Game 2, severity uncertain

    By Joe Reedy,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yU1Ga_0wNp3EiB00
    World Series Baseball Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

    Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani injured his left arm during the seventh inning of Saturday's Game 2 of the World Series against the New York Yankees when he tried to steal second base. The severity of the injury wasn't immediately clear.

    Ohtani clutched his left forearm after being tagged by shortstop Anthony Volpe for the final out in the inning on a feet-first slide. He laid near the bag for a couple minutes before being tended to by trainers and leaving the field.

    Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reported from the Dodgers dugout that the issue was with Ohtani's left shoulder.

    The Japanese superstar — and presumptive National League MVP — was 0 for 3 with a walk in the game, which the Dodgers were leading 4-1. He is 1 for 8 in the first two games of the Fall Classic and is batting .260 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in his first postseason in the majors.

    ___

    AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

    Related Search

    Baseball injuriesShohei OhtaniWorld SeriesPostseason baseballNew York YankeesDodgers performance

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Legendary NBA Star Charles Barkley Changed Political Parties
    The Spun1 day ago
    Florida Winn-Dixie Shopper Wins $1 Million – But Loses Over $300,000 in Split Decision
    Akeena4 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    Kris Jenner, 68, Shocks Fans as Her Wrinkled Hands Don't Match Her Face During Disneyland Outing: 'We All Know Her Real Age'
    OK Magazine6 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Who is the Zodiac Killer? A trio of siblings who knew the suspect as children reveal why they think he did it
    The Independent1 day ago
    Beyoncé delivers emotive, joyful speech at Kamala Harris' Houston rally: 'I'm here as a mother'
    The Independent2 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    I was with Trump fans that flooded the streets outside MSG with red hats. The scenes were weird even for NYC
    The Independent18 hours ago
    Rudy Giuliani ordered to turn over NYC apartment, 26 watches to Georgia election workers
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post27 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Report: Denver weddings cost around $50,000
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view of the Ultimate Fact Check, the election, FEMA, the economy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    F1 Mexico Grand Prix LIVE: Carlos Sainz wins from pole position ahead of Lando Norris
    The Independent1 day ago
    Paul Mescal reveals the first thing Denzel Washington said to him on set of Gladiator II
    The Independent2 days ago
    Sergio Perez could be dropped before end of F1 season after Christian Horner update
    The Independent5 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy