    • The Independent

    Russian strikes on Kyiv and central Ukraine kill 2 teenagers and injure dozens

    By Via AP news wire,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19MgmF_0wN2xllv00
    APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

    A Russian drone strike killed a teenager in Kyiv during a nighttime barrage on the Ukrainian capital that lasted for hours, officials said, while four people were reportedly killed in a missile attack on central Ukraine that also left at least 20 injured.

    According to Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, the drone slammed into a 25-story apartment block Friday night in the city's west, killing a 15-year-old girl and injuring five others. Ukraine's Emergency Service said 100 people were evacuated following the strike, which damaged several apartments on the building's upper floors.

    Serhii Popko, who heads Kyiv's local military administration, said that Russian forces overnight pummeled the city for 7 1/2 hours. Air raid sirens wailed throughout the night, and Popko said that Ukrainian air defense shot down up to a dozen Russian drones.

    Also late Friday, a Russian missile hit a residential area in the central city of Dnipro, killing a 14-year-old and three others, said regional Gov. Serhii Lysak, adding that at least 20 others were injured including an 8-year-old and teenagers. The wife and teenage daughter of a local policeman were pulled dead from the rubble, police reported. The attack damaged over a dozen apartment buildings, private houses and a medical facility.

    A man and woman died after a Russian drone dropped explosives on a village in the southern Kherson region, local prosecutors said, while a 61-year-old woman was killed by shelling in the northeast.

    In the Kyiv province, which surrounds but does not include the capital, flying debris from a drone attack killed a woman, Ukraine’s Emergency Service reported. A 13-year-old boy was wounded elsewhere in the region, it said.

    Lenny
    1d ago
    How can evey missle strike only kill 2-5 people? That's not the case with Israel. So either Putin really does try to minimize collateral damage with precision strikes, or Ukraine picks and chooses it's victims. Oh no, not two poor little innocent teenagers. Surprised Kyiv didn't include another children's hospital. Fake news.
    Leo
    1d ago
    German defense company Rheinmetall has built a production line in Ukraine and plans to launch three more.The company's director, Armin Papperger, stated this in an interview with TSN."Things are moving forward. The first plant is ready. The second is on its way. And now I insist on speeding up all this, because we don't have time," Papperger comments."Production line No. 1 will be aimed at tanks. The capabilities of gunpowder production and ammunition will be aimed at double or even triple production according to NATO standards, which you do not have at the moment. After all, your production line still has old Soviet standards. These will be outstanding technologies in the future. There will also be the production of artillery and ammunition for tanks. I can't say more," the head of the company said.Meanwhile, Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev threatened to strike at the Rheinmetall plant that opened in Ukraine."As we promised earlier, we are looking forward to the festive Russian fireworks right at the production facility," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.
