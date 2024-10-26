Open in App
    Middle East latest: Israeli airstrikes hit targets in Iran

    By The Associated Press,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JnlAV_0wN1G2VZ00
    Iran Mideast Wars Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

    Israel unleashed a series of pre-dawn airstrikes against Iran on Saturday, saying it targeted facilities used to make the missiles fired at Israel and surface-to-air missile sites.

    The attack risks pushing the archenemies closer to all-out war at a time of spiraling violence across the Middle East , where militant groups backed by Iran — including Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon — are already at war with Israel.

    Lebanon’s Health Ministry says the total toll over the past year is over 2,600 killed and 12,200 wounded. The fighting in Lebanon has driven 1.2 million people from their homes, including more than 400,000 children, according to the United Nations children’s agency. Israeli strikes have killed much of Hezbollah’s top leadership since fighting ramped up in September.

    Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed over 42,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, who do not differentiate between militants and civilians. The Israel-Hamas war began after Hamas-led militants on Oct. 7, 2023, blew holes in Israel’s security fence and stormed in, killing some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducting 250 others.

    ___

    Here's the latest:

    Iran vows response to Israel's strikes

    TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli attacks on military bases and said Iran will respond.

    A statement by the Foreign Ministry called the attacks a clear violation of international law and the U.N. Charter, particularly regarding the prohibition against threats or the use of force against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of nations.

    The ministry emphasized Iran’s inherent right to self-defense, as reflected in Article 51 of the U.N. Charter, saying it has an obligation to respond to foreign aggression.

    Israel's opposition leader says the military should've hit Iran harder

    JERUSALEM — Israel’s opposition leader Yair Lapid praised the work of the military but said Israel should have struck harder.

    “The decision not to attack strategic and economic targets in Iran was wrong. We could and should have exacted a much heavier price from Iran,” Lapid wrote in a post on X.

    He said the air force actions showed its operational capabilities, and that Israel’s enemies know that its military is strong and can attack anywhere.

    Iranian army says 2 soldiers died in Israeli bombing

    TEHRAN, Iran — The Iranian army said two soldiers were killed in Israeli strikes.

    The army statement was carried by the Arabic-language channel of the state TV, Al-Alam. The report did not elaborate.

    Iran says Israeli strikes targeted military bases in 3 provinces, causing ‘limited damage’

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran’s military said early Saturday that Israeli strikes on the country targeted military bases in Ilam, Khuzestan and Tehran provinces, causing “limited damage.”

    The statement from Iran’s armed forces was read aloud on state television, which showed no images of the damage described. Iran’s military claimed its air defenses limited the damage done by the strikes, without providing additional evidence.

    Israel said it launched attacks targeting missile manufacturing plants and other sites in the country.

    Israel says it has completed its strikes on Iran, including missile plants

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Israel said early Saturday it had completed its strikes targeting Iran. The Israeli military issued a statement saying its planes “have safely returned home.”

    Its aircraft “struck missile manufacturing facilities used to produce the missiles that Iran fired at the state of Israel over the last year,” the military said. “These missiles posed a direct and immediate threat to the citizens of the state of Israel.”

    It added that it also “struck surface-to-air missile arrays and additional Iranian aerial capabilities, that were intended to restrict Israel’s aerial freedom of operation in Iran.” It offered no damage assessment.

    Iran acknowledged only “limited damage” to military facilities.

    The early Saturday airstrikes on Iran were in retaliation for a ballistic missile assault Oct. 1, Israeli officials said. The attack, threatened for weeks by Israel, comes as the Middle East sits on the precipice of a regional war more than a year after an initial attack by the militant group Hamas on Israel. In the time since, Israel has launched a devastating ground offensive in the Gaza Strip and an invasion of neighboring Lebanon, targeting militants long armed and aided by Tehran.

    Mike Speer
    1d ago
    GO ISRAEL THE CIVILIZED WORLD IS CHEERING YOU ON.
    Ira Cohen
    1d ago
    F35 has a 900 mile range. Israel got it's F35'S to and from Iran and home, almost 1900 miles. How? With a special Israeli designed modification which allows it to carry external fuel and retain its stealth capability. That and air to air refueling. A capability The Felon refused to modernism for the IDF but which Biden fast tracked.The USAF will be studying this strike for decades. And it will be thanking Israel for redesigning the F35 wing and the extended range fuel capacity. But for Israeli modifications the F35 would be an expensive white elephant. IDF made it a true air combat weapon.
