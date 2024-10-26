Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Johnnie Walker’s farewell message on final episode of BBC Radio 2’s The Rock Show

    By Roisin O'Connor,

    2 days ago

    Johnnie Walker has signed off his final episode as the host of BBC Radio 2’ s The Rock Show with a touching farewell message.

    The veteran presenter announced his plans to retire from radio after 58 years due to ill health, having previously been diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

    According to the NHS, the condition causes the lungs to become scarred and makes breathing more difficult.

    As he began his show, Walker told listeners he was “taking over” and would be choosing some of his favourite rock anthem s to play.

    His first track was “Sweet Jane” by the Velvet Underground’s 1970 album Loaded, and ended with The Who’s “Won’t Get Fooled Again”, which he described as a “classic”.

    Walker also played Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats’ “I Need Never Get Old” during the hour-long episode.

    Referencing the title, he said: "if only that were true, I wouldn’t be giving up The Rock Show.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lFCEs_0wN0d8lp00
    BBC Radio 2 veteran DJ Johnnie Walker is retiring from the broadcaster (PA Wire)

    Each week the programme asks guests to name their “rock god” – Walker picked Bruce Springsteen, saying he was a “lovely man”.

    As he signed off, he encouraged listeners to tune into Shaun Keaveny, who will take over as host of The Rock Show from 1 November.

    "I always say at the end the show thanks to Liz ‘Queen of Rock’ Barnes, she is the ‘Queen of Rock’, and she has put in so much work, putting this rock show together, crafting it beautifully, and mixing up old songs and new songs and I know you’ve appreciated the old and the new together,” Walker said.

    He added that his producer had done a "magnificent job" and said "thank you" to her.

    Walker’s wife Tiggy, who is also his carer, shared an image of him on social media preparing for the show, wearing a big curly wig and pink shirt.

    She wrote: "For his final Rock Show Johnnie thought he’d dress for the occasion..."

    Walker’s final episode of his other show, Sounds of the 70s, will air this weekend. He will be replaced on the programme by former The Old Grey Whistle Test presenter Bob Harris from 3 November.

    The Birmingham-born DJ began in pirate radio with Swinging Radio England in 1966 before moving to the offshore Radio Caroline.

    He departed after the station closed for BBC Radio 1 in 1969, continuing until 1976 and later moving to San Francisco, where he recorded a weekly show broadcast on Radio Luxembourg.

    In the early 1980s he returned to the BBC and has remained there ever since.

    Additional reporting by Associated Press.

    Related Search

    Bbc radioJohnnie WalkerRadio host transitionsBbc radio 2 showsJohnnie Walker retirementIdiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    Red, white and arrested too: Patriotic looking man accused of threatening to blow up a makeup store
    The Independent18 hours ago
    Demi Lovato sends support to sister Madison after baby niece dies following emergency c-section
    The Independent23 hours ago
    One of world’s most prolific catfish offenders bowed his head during sentencing
    The Independent2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Many pandemic deaths attributed to natural causes may have actually been due to Covid, study says
    The Independent2 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Passenger died after cruise ship hit by force 11 winds in storm – report
    The Independent2 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Woman who went missing in Australia’s Snowy Mountains found alive after two weeks with snake bite
    The Independent6 hours ago
    Gaza, the voting gender gap, and whether Harris can really win over Republicans
    The Independent2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Who is Barron’s best friend Bo Loudon? Trump’s young gun, Mar-a-Lago nepo baby and conservative influencer
    The Independent20 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Mother stabbed daughter, 10, with Swiss Army knife to protect her from ‘lasers and technology’
    The Independent2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    ‘Disgusting’ McCartney stole thousands of childhoods, says lead detective
    The Independent2 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Man accused of kidnapping nine-year-old girl says goal was to keep her ‘safe’
    The Independent2 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC6 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Trump and his friends smiled and partied at Madison Square Garden. Then they got mean
    The Independent10 hours ago
    Swing-state priest teaches ancient techniques for surviving today's political turmoil
    The Independent1 day ago
    Five things to know about Israel's attack on Iran
    The Independent1 day ago
    Putin’s desperate move to throw North Korean troops into Ukraine won’t bring the battlefield gains he thinks
    The Independent2 days ago
    Lauren Boebert’s new district: ‘The flower people are all Democrats, and the veggie people are all Republicans’
    The Independent22 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Forget incels, meet ‘femcels’ – the generation embracing ‘toxic femininity’
    The Independent2 days ago
    The five best pilates moves to do at home for a strong toned waist, according to an expert
    The Independent2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy