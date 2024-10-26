Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    The Kemi Badenoch interview: Tory leadership favourite discusses how she’ll stand her ground if elected

    By David Maddox,

    2 days ago

    In an exclusive interview with The Independent , Kemi Badenoch discusses her campaign to become the next leader of the Conservatives.

    In a wide-ranging interview, Badenoch defends her position on a number of topics including two-tier policing, that police officers should be backed over the killing of Chris Kaba and how she thinks Britain will have to leave the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) like her opposition Robert Jenrick .

    Speaking with political editor, David Maddox, the Conservative MP for North West Essex also responded to comments by Sir Christopher Chope , as well as many comparing her to Margaret Thatcher.

    Related Search

    Kemi BadenochTory leadershipUk politicsConservative PartyEuropean Court of human rightsMargaret Thatcher

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Red, white and arrested too: Patriotic looking man accused of threatening to blow up a makeup store
    The Independent18 hours ago
    Demi Lovato sends support to sister Madison after baby niece dies following emergency c-section
    The Independent23 hours ago
    One of world’s most prolific catfish offenders bowed his head during sentencing
    The Independent2 days ago
    Many pandemic deaths attributed to natural causes may have actually been due to Covid, study says
    The Independent2 days ago
    Passenger died after cruise ship hit by force 11 winds in storm – report
    The Independent2 hours ago
    Who is Barron’s best friend Bo Loudon? Trump’s young gun, Mar-a-Lago nepo baby and conservative influencer
    The Independent20 hours ago
    Mother stabbed daughter, 10, with Swiss Army knife to protect her from ‘lasers and technology’
    The Independent2 days ago
    ‘Disgusting’ McCartney stole thousands of childhoods, says lead detective
    The Independent2 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Man accused of kidnapping nine-year-old girl says goal was to keep her ‘safe’
    The Independent2 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC6 days ago
    Trump and his friends smiled and partied at Madison Square Garden. Then they got mean
    The Independent10 hours ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    Swing-state priest teaches ancient techniques for surviving today's political turmoil
    The Independent1 day ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria14 hours ago
    Five things to know about Israel's attack on Iran
    The Independent1 day ago
    Putin’s desperate move to throw North Korean troops into Ukraine won’t bring the battlefield gains he thinks
    The Independent2 days ago
    Lauren Boebert’s new district: ‘The flower people are all Democrats, and the veggie people are all Republicans’
    The Independent22 hours ago
    In a tight election where every vote counts, Harris is trying to squeeze a few out of Trump's base
    The Independent2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Forget incels, meet ‘femcels’ – the generation embracing ‘toxic femininity’
    The Independent2 days ago
    Trump claims he’s ‘not supposed’ to tell supporters he’s winning in key swing states
    The Independent2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Tommy Robinson charged with terror offence after failing to provide phone password
    The Independent2 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Independents are split evenly between Trump and Harris - and that might be bad news for the VP on election day
    The Independent19 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy