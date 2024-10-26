Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Chinese lawyer Xu Zhiyong on hunger strike over ‘ill-treatment’ in prison

    By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IX9br_0wMxEdwJ00
    Police officer walks past posters of detained activists put up on a fence of the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong AFP via Getty

    A Chinese human rights lawyer has started a hunger strike in protest against his treatment in prison where he is serving time for “subversion of state power”, rights groups say.

    Xu Zhiyong, 51, a former lecturer at the Beijing University of Post and Telecommunications, is serving 14 years.

    Mr Xu began his hunger strike on 4 October to protest his treatment and violations of his rights in the Lunan prison in Shandong province, according to Chinese Human Rights Defenders (CHRD).

    His fast has sparked concerns for his failing health among fellow activists, who have called on the Chinese government to provide “adequate medical care” to him.

    CHRD called for Mr Xu’s immediate and unconditional release from what it described as “wrongful detention”.

    Mr Xu is being held separately and three fellow prisoners have been charged with monitoring him around the clock, according to his lawyer.

    He has been deprived of phone calls and reading or writing materials while his family claims to have never received any of the letters written by him, Radio Free Asia reported.

    He is reportedly referred to in the prison system as “Prisoner No 003", rather than by his name.

    Mr Xu has lost about 5kg in 20 days, CHRD said, adding that prison authorities have not confirmed whether he is receiving any medical care during his strike.

    His partner Li Qiaochu, an activist, was released from jail in August after serving a 44-month sentence given in part for having accused authorities of subjecting Mr Xu to torture.

    Mr Xu and fellow lawyer Ding Jiaxi were put on trial behind closed doors in June 2022 on charges of state subversion in Linshu County in the northeastern province of Shandong.

    They are prominent figures in the New Citizens’ Movement and have served prison sentences previously as well. The movement, founded in 2010, demands greater transparency around the wealth of public officials and advocates for citizens to exercise their rights as written in the constitution.

    Mr Xu had written an open letter calling for Chinese President Xi Jinping to resign due to his poor handling of the country’s crisis. He was arrested in February 2020.

    “I worry about Xu Zhiyong’s dire condition. He is risking his life to protest this inhumane treatment and authorities are tightly controlling his family and relatives,” Sophie Luo, activist and wife of Mr Ding, said.

    “They are practically silenced, warned against disclosing any information about Xu. No lawyer has been allowed to visit him.”

    Ms Luo said her husband has been recently deprived of his right to communicate with his family for the second time.

    CHRD asked concerned governments and UN human rights bodies to urgently press Beijing to provide care and release Mr Xu.

    “As he enters the third week of his hunger strike, it is essential that governments state their unequivocal support for Xu Zhiyong and other writers and dissidents unjustly imprisoned in China ,” said Liesl Gerntholtz of the PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Center.

    Mr Xu was made an honorary member of the Independent Chinese PEN Center in 2013 and honoured with the PEN America 2020 PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Award.

    Beijing has been accused of dramatically clamping down on dissent since Xi took over as president in 2012. China, however, has rejected allegations of human rights abuses, claiming that the jailed rights lawyers and activists are criminals who broke the law.

    Related Search

    Xu ZhiyongHuman Rights in ChinaPrisoner rightsPrison conditionsChinese human rights defendersXi Jinping

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Iran’s imprisoned Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi hospitalised with severe health issues
    The Independent22 hours ago
    Red, white and arrested too: Patriotic looking man accused of threatening to blow up a makeup store
    The Independent19 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    A mom was found shot dead in her home 26 years ago. Police just arrested the suspect hiding in Mexico
    The Independent1 day ago
    One of world’s most prolific catfish offenders bowed his head during sentencing
    The Independent2 days ago
    Man, 45, accused of molesting girls during sleepovers over the last three years
    The Independent1 day ago
    Costco recalls more items over listeria fears. What we know about the recall surge
    The Independent2 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Passenger died after cruise ship hit by force 11 winds in storm – report
    The Independent3 hours ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    Suspect wanted after shooting his neighbor for pruning a tree on his property line, victims say
    The Independent1 day ago
    Gaza, the voting gender gap, and whether Harris can really win over Republicans
    The Independent2 days ago
    Mother stabbed daughter, 10, with Swiss Army knife to protect her from ‘lasers and technology’
    The Independent2 days ago
    Many pandemic deaths attributed to natural causes may have actually been due to Covid, study says
    The Independent2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Advocates for homeless rail against Englewood City Council
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Who is Barron’s best friend Bo Loudon? Trump’s young gun, Mar-a-Lago nepo baby and conservative influencer
    The Independent21 hours ago
    JD Vance returns to Tucson to rally Republicans and woo independents
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    Putin’s desperate move to throw North Korean troops into Ukraine won’t bring the battlefield gains he thinks
    The Independent2 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy