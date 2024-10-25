Open in App
    New ‘time-slip’ book that’s a must-read for His Dark Materials fans

    By Jacob Stolworthy,

    2 days ago

    A new book is on the cusp of being released that is an essential read for fans of His Dark Materials .

    Phillip Pullman’s fantasy series, which featured titles including Northern Lights , The Subtle Knife and The Amber Spyglass , was suitable for all ages, doubling as a coming-of-age tale focused on teenagers Lyra Belacqua and Will Parry as well as a more mature read with allusions to philosophical and theological concepts.

    The new book in question is Fallen Feathers , Adam Howorth’s exciting time-slip adventure merging past and present.

    While it has shades of Kazuo Ishiguro ( Never Let Me Go , Klara and the Sun ) and Angela Carter ( The Magic Toyshop , Wise Children ), the novel is very much its own thing, with the author’s highly original work “exploring the nature of faith and existence, through the dual lens of childhood innocence and increasingly desperate parenthood”.

    But Fallen Feathers , whose plot is anchored by a mysterious book that changes the course of many lives over several time periods, is a highly original read. The central character is Elizabeth Fairchild, a child who goes missing during a rare lunar eclipse known as a super blood moon.

    The synopsis reads: “The race is on to find her before the eclipse is over and she is lost forever. From the discovery of another local girl that went missing years before and a book revealing an ancient prophecy that Elizabeth is a special, golden child, the past collides with modern day life in this spellbinding, epic tale of family, love and dangerous secrets.”

    Among the book’s fans are Stephen Fry, who described the “enthralling” book as “a serious achievement”, and The Independent editor Geordie Greig, who called it “original and arresting”.

    Fallen Feathers is being published on 28 October.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C2Ezq_0wLShf1Q00
    ‘Fallen Feathers’ is an essential read (FMCM)

    Find a rundown of the other best books to read this month here .

