The Independent
Stevie Nicks recalls the devastating truth she dealt to Katy Perry
By Roisin O'Connor,2 days ago
Related SearchKaty Perry controversyStevie NicksKaty PerryTaylor SwiftInternet trollsCelebrity feuds
Comments / 2
Add a Comment
Connie Hughes
18h ago
Barbara Hunt
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tragic Last Days Of 'Blind' Stevie Nicks: Fleetwood Mac Icon, 76, Opens Up About Suffering Late-Onset Eye Disease
RadarOnline1 day ago
The Independent2 days ago
iHeartRadio2 days ago
“I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
fandomwire.com8 days ago
American Songwriter29 days ago
American Songwriter4 days ago
Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
Decider.com1 day ago
The Mirror US5 days ago
Prince William Returns to Social Media as Rumors Spread That Kate Middleton Wants to End Feud With Prince Harry
OK Magazine3 days ago
Raw Story2 days ago
King Charles’s Fury Over Queen Camilla Insults Leads to Sussexes’ Eviction from Frogmore, says Royal Commentator
menzmag.com1 day ago
Upworthy1 day ago
DoYouRemember?7 days ago
wegotthiscovered.com20 hours ago
Parade1 day ago
the-independent.com2 days ago
TheDailyBeast2 days ago
WashingtonExaminer1 day ago
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show1 day ago
The Independent2 days ago
Nicole Kidman’s Grief Shock: ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ Star, 57, Cries On Red Carpet After Death of Mother Janelle — as She Reveals Dramatic Weight Loss
RadarOnline1 day ago
The Hill1 day ago
Bill Maher and Megyn Kelly Throw Down After She Suggests Dems Will Be 2024 Election Deniers: ‘There’s No Evidence of That!’
Mediaite20 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston ‘Being Very Mysterious’ as She Falls for Plastic Surgeon: ‘She Goes in for Her Treatments with a Spring in Her Step’
thenerdstash.com2 days ago
Marie Claire US2 days ago
Vision Pet Care9 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.