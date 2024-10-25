Open in App
    Tui flight suffered ‘catastrophic failure’ during landing at Leeds Bradford, investigation finds

    By Natalie Wilson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PcMnZ_0wLQWmEg00
    No injuries were reported from the 201 passengers and crew onboard AAIB

    An investigation has found that a Tui Boeing 737-8K5 suffered a “catastrophic failure” when it veered off a runway at Leeds Bradford airport last year .

    Flight TOM3551 from Corfu to Leeds skidded dramatically onto the grass alongside runway 14 while attempting to land during the high winds of Storm Babet on 20 October 2023.

    According to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), one of the aircraft’s nosewheel bearings had “suffered a catastrophic failure” during landing that caused an “unexpected” juddering.

    The AAIB said a diversion to Manchester had been discussed by the Tui crew due to forecast wind as they were “expecting turbulent conditions”.

    Rare red weather conditions during Storm Babet left at least seven people dead as heavy wind and rain wreaked havoc across the UK.

    The accident investigation report said: “After touching down at Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) in stormy weather, the aircraft began to yaw left of the runway centreline. When the pilot flying increased the right rudder input to correct the deviation, both pilots reported feeling a significant judder from the nose gear.

    “This prompted the pilot flying to reduce the right rudder input and, although there were repeated brief right pedal inputs, the aircraft continued to deviate from the centreline and left the runway.”

    It added that investigators found no mechanical obstruction “to the use of additional rudder and braking to prevent the runway excursion” however “the crew’s actions may have been influenced by the nosewheel juddering”.

    No injuries were reported from the 201 passengers and crew on board after the aircraft sustained “minor damage”.

    The Independent has contacted Tui and Boeing for comment.

    Last month, several passengers flying on a small plane sustained injuries after the ATR-42 aircraft skidded off the runway in Indonesia ‘s remote Papua province.

    At least 42 passengers, including a baby, were on board the Trigana Air flight when the incident occurred at an airport in the Yapen Islands regency on 9 September.

    For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast

