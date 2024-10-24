The Independent
Theresa May attempts Scottish accent in House of Lords maiden speech
By Nick Lester,2 days ago
Related SearchTheresa mayScottish conservativesPolitical humorBaroness mayLady mayGeorge Osborne
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Harris says her campaign is preparing for Trump to declare victory before all the votes counted, again
The Independent2 days ago
Owner and manager of ship Dali that caused Baltimore bridge collapse agree to pay $100m in settlement
The Independent1 day ago
Tesco, KFC and other top brands could be selling chicken linked to illegal deforestation, report says
The Independent2 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
Conservative billionaires are dumping millions into groups that are pushing election fraud conspiracies
The Independent1 day ago
The Independent3 days ago
The Independent18 hours ago
Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
The Current GA5 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
Former first son says his Republican dad would’ve voted Trump after his sister proudly endorses Harris
The Independent1 day ago
The Independent23 hours ago
The Independent2 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
The Current GA16 hours ago
Jacksonville Today18 hours ago
The HD Post17 hours ago
The Independent2 days ago
David Heitz13 days ago
The HD Post19 days ago
Jacksonville Today16 days ago
LA Times editorials editor quits after billionaire owner reportedly blocked paper from endorsing Harris
The Independent2 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
The Independent1 day ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
David Heitz9 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0