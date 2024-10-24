The Independent
Johnny Herbert insists Red Bull should drop Sergio Perez immediately
By Kieran Jackson,2 days ago
Related SearchSergio PerezJohnny HerbertRed BullSergio Perez performanceRed Bull decisionsF1 driver changes
Comments / 1
Add a Comment
Larry Foster
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lando Norris makes admission in F1 title fight with Max Verstappen: ‘It’s a shame but it’s the truth’
The Independent1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
Teenager took his own life after falling in love with AI chatbot. Now his devastated mom is suing the creators
The Independent2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
Owner and manager of ship Dali that caused Baltimore bridge collapse agree to pay $100m in settlement
The Independent1 day ago
Mom tried to break up kids fight while driving. Moments later the car crashed and two of the children died
The Independent1 day ago
Tesco, KFC and other top brands could be selling chicken linked to illegal deforestation, report says
The Independent2 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
The Independent1 day ago
The Independent2 days ago
The Independent3 days ago
The Independent18 hours ago
Uncovering Florida28 days ago
The Current GA5 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
In Memory of Former Child Star Houston Tumlin ('Talladega Nights'): 3 Years After His Tragic Suicide
Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
Uncovering Florida28 days ago
Former first son says his Republican dad would’ve voted Trump after his sister proudly endorses Harris
The Independent1 day ago
The Independent23 hours ago
The Independent2 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
The Current GA16 hours ago
The HD Post17 hours ago
The HD Post25 days ago
David Heitz13 days ago
The Independent1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.