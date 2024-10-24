The Independent
North Korean trash balloon drops leaflets calling South Korean president and his wife mentally unstable
By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar,2 days ago
Related SearchNorth Korean propagandaSouth Korean politicsNorth KoreaKorean warSouth KoreaEast Asia tensions
Comments / 39
Add a Comment
Reality Outside 6 Corporations
9h ago
Daniel Covarrubias
15h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Putin’s desperate move to throw North Korean troops into Ukraine won’t bring the battlefield gains he thinks
The Independent18 hours ago
The Independent23 hours ago
The Independent2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
The Independent1 day ago
The Independent2 days ago
Teenager took his own life after falling in love with AI chatbot. Now his devastated mom is suing the creators
The Independent2 days ago
Tesco, KFC and other top brands could be selling chicken linked to illegal deforestation, report says
The Independent1 day ago
The Independent2 days ago
The Independent1 day ago
Uncovering Florida28 days ago
Owner and manager of ship Dali that caused Baltimore bridge collapse agree to pay $100m in settlement
The Independent1 day ago
Trump says Obama, 63, is ‘exhausted’ and ‘looks old’ – as 78-year-old pulls out of another campaign event
The Independent3 days ago
The Independent18 hours ago
The Independent18 hours ago
The Independent2 days ago
Mom tried to break up kids fight while driving. Moments later the car crashed and two of the children died
The Independent23 hours ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
Jacksonville Today22 days ago
Uncovering Florida28 days ago
The Current GA12 hours ago
Jacksonville Today27 days ago
Employee’s homemade meal blamed for mass food poisoning at seafood distributor that left 46 people sick
The Independent1 day ago
The Current GA21 days ago
Doctors knew my baby was going to be stillborn. They refused to intervene, even though my life was at risk
The Independent20 hours ago
Harris says her campaign is preparing for Trump to declare victory before all the votes counted, again
The Independent2 days ago
Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.