    • The Independent

    Winchester prison needs ‘urgent improvement’, watchdog warns

    By Flora Thompson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bucAm_0wJvsKj500
    A watchdog has called for Winchester prison to be put into emergency measures amid concerns over ‘very high levels of violence’, drug problems and self-harm (Chris Ison/PA) PA Archive

    A watchdog has called for Winchester prison to be put into emergency measures after finding it was so dilapidated an inmate could remove his own cell door.

    Prison inspectors wrote to Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood to issue an urgent notification for improvement at the category B jail in Hampshire amid concerns over security, “very high levels of violence” and drug problems.

    The prison, which also has a lower security category C resettlement unit, was so “dilapidated” one inmate had “been able to remove his own cell door”, the watchdog’s inspection carried out earlier this month found.

    These very poor outcomes represent systemic failings

    Martin Lomas, deputy chief inspector of prisons

    Drug use was “rife” but the prison’s approach to testing was “weak” and a third of CCTV cameras were broken which “compromised security”, inspectors warned.

    Some 41% of the around 690 men held there tested positive for drug use in August, and 47% reported it was easy to get hold of illicit substances, inspectors said.

    Drugs, debt and “prisoner frustration” led to the “highest level of serious assaults” against staff in all England and Wales reception jails – which process new inmates into the prison system and hold people on remand or who have been convicted but yet to be sentenced while they are taken to court.

    It also had the second highest rate for serious assaults against other inmates, while self-harm was at the third highest level of all prisons of this kind, according to the watchdog.

    Martin Lomas, deputy chief inspector of prisons, said: “Winchester was in a very poor state and had been for many years.

    “At this most recent inspection we found that standards had deteriorated to the point that we had no choice but to issue an urgent notification for improvement.

    “These very poor outcomes represent systemic failings under the oversight of HMPPS (HM Prison and Probation Service) and the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), and will require sustained support and investment if the jail is to provide decent living conditions, keep prisoners safe and provide them with the skills they need to succeed in life outside prison.”

    Inspectors also highlighted how prisoners were being held in “dreadful conditions”, with some cells “so damp and mouldy that inspectors questioned whether they were fit for habitation”.

    There are many other prisons like Winchester. This is the fourth urgent notification since May and there are likely to be more in the near future

    Andrea Coomber, Howard League for Penal Reform

    Winchester is the ninth prison to be issued with an urgent notification since November 2022, joining Exeter, Woodhill, Bristol, Bedford, Wandsworth, Rochester and Manchester jails as well as Cookham Wood young offender institution.

    This is the second warning of its kind the watchdog has made this month.

    The notice effectively places the jail in special measures and means the Justice Secretary has to urgently produce an action plan for improvement before the watchdog carries out another inspection.

    Mark Day, deputy director of the Prison Reform Trust, described the jail as “extraordinarily violent”.

    Andrea Coomber, chief executive of charity the Howard League for Penal Reform, said: “Winchester is a prison so broken that a man could remove his cell door.

    “It has been asked to do too much, with too little, for too long.

    “There are many other prisons like Winchester. This is the fourth urgent notification since May and there are likely to be more in the near future.”

    It comes after a second wave of prisoners were freed early this week as part of the Government’s bid to cut overcrowding behind bars.

    A radical change to our approach to imprisonment is needed

    Mark Day, Prison Reform Trust

    Inmates were pictured celebrating as they walked free, with one saying “big up Keir Starmer”.

    Ministers have temporarily reduced how much of their sentences inmates must serve behind bars from 50% to 40%, but exclusions for some crimes including terrorism apply.

    Now the Government has launched a sentencing review, as part of efforts to find long-term reforms to solve capacity problems, which will consider cutting back on jail time and handing out tougher non-custodial punishments so there is space for the most dangerous offenders to be incarcerated.

    Ms Coomber said it is “time to put things right” by seizing the “once-in-a-generation opportunity to deliver a more humane and effective response to crime”.

    “A radical change to our approach to imprisonment is needed,” Mr Day added.

    Prisons minister Lord Timpson said the Government took “immediate action to grip the overcrowding chaos inflicting our jails”, adding: “This report illustrates the scale of the crisis this Government inherited in our prisons.

    “Prisons like HMP Winchester must not be allowed to become breeding grounds for further crime.

    “Staff are already working hard to drive the improvements needed and we will publish an action plan in the coming weeks to support them in their efforts.”

    The full findings of the latest inspection which prompted the urgent notification will be published at a later date.

