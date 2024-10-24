Open in App
    • The Independent

    Funeral home owners accused of storing bodies and sending fake ashes set to plead guilty to Covid fraud

    By Jesse Bedayn,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03CPNM_0wJvpDed00
    This combination of booking photos provided by the Muskogee County, Okla., Sheriff's Office shows Jon Hallford, left, and Carie Hallford, owners of Return to Nature Funeral Home ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Funeral home owners accused of misspending nearly $900,000 in COVID -19 pandemic relief funds and living lavishly, all while allegedly stashing 190 decaying bodies in a building and sending grieving families fake ashes, are expected to plead guilty to federal charges on Thursday.

    Jon and Carie Hallford, owners of Return to Nature Funeral Home about an hour's drive south of Denver, have been charged with 15 federal offenses related to defrauding the U.S. government and the funeral home's customers. Additionally, over 200 criminal counts are already pending against them in Colorado state court, including for corpse abuse and forgery.

    The Hallfords used the pandemic aid and customers' payments to buy a GMC Yukon and Infiniti that together were worth over $120,000, laser body sculpting, trips to California, Florida and Las Vegas, $31,000 in cryptocurrency and luxury items at stores like Gucci and Tiffany & Co., according to court documents.

    The federal charges could carry up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.

    Jon Hallford is being represented by the federal public defenders office, which does not comment on cases. Calls and emails to Carie Hallford’s lawyer in the federal case have not been returned, and her attorney in the state case, Michael Stuzynski, declined to comment.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iZAoO_0wJvpDed00
    A hearse and debris can be seen at the rear of the Return to Nature Funeral Home, Oct. 5, 2023

    The federal indictment arrived after last year's discovery of the 190 corpses in a bug-infested building owned by Return to Nature in Penrose, a small town southwest of Colorado Springs. The Hallfords allegedly stashed bodies as as far back as 2019, at times stacking them on top of each other, and in two cases buried the wrong body, according to court documents.

    An investigation by The Associated Press found that the Hallfords likely sent fake ashes and fabricated cremation records to families who did business with them. Court documents allege that the dust inside some of the bags was dry concrete, not the cremated remains of lost loved ones.

    The discovery devastated relatives of the deceased, who began learning that their family members' remains weren't in the ashes that they ceremonially spread or held tight but were still languishing in a building. The stories prompted Colorado lawmakers to patch the state's lax funeral home regulations in 2024, requiring routine inspections of facilities and licensing for funeral home roles.

    thetruth321
    1h ago
    So where did they store the bodies then if they were not cremated?
    Mack I. Holman, Sr.
    4h ago
    so disrespectful
