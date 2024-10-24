Open in App
    Cunard unveils Michelin-starred seafood dining experience onboard Queen Victoria

    By Marc Shoffman,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EhRpw_0wJvlheV00
    Nathan Outlaw has created a five-course seafood tasting menu for Cunard guests Christopher Ison

    Cunard has launched a new partnership with Michelin-starred chef Nathan Outlaw , offering cruise guests a five-course seafood tasting menu during select Mediterranean sailings next year.

    The renowned chef, a protege of Rick Stein, will deliver four Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen residencies aboard Queen Victoria during the summer months of 2025.

    Prices for the dining experience haven’t been confirmed yet but Cunard said it will be open to 60 guests at a time, promising an “elevated seafood experience” including Mediterranean ingredients.

    The four-voyage series starts with a 14-night sailing from Barcelona to Civitavecchia on 7 July 2025. Prices start from £1,849 per person for a Britannia inside cabin.

    Mr Outlaw will be aboard on the first seven nights. He will host live cooking demonstrations and appear for a series of question and answer sessions on his rise to culinary stardom in the Royal Court Theatre during the first sailing.

    There are also 14-night sailings from Barcelona to Civitavecchia on 18 August, a round-trip from Civitavecchia on 1 September and another from Barcelona on 29 September.

    “Teaming up with Cunard is a really exciting opportunity and I can’t wait to get on board Queen Victoria to showcase the very best of Outlaw’s,” the chef said.

    “Being able to cook vibrant seafood dishes as guests overlook stunning sun-kissed locations on the continent will allow us to deliver a fully immersive experience of Mediterranean cuisine. I am hugely passionate about this style of food and I am looking forward to elevating luxury dining at sea to create something really special for Cunard.”

    This is the latest culinary cruise partnership from Cunard after it reunited with two Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux for a new series of Le Gavroche at Sea takeovers across four Fjords voyages in 2025.

    “At Cunard, we take great pride in curating exceptional dining experiences and this collaboration with Nathan Outlaw is no exception, said Katie McAlister, president of Cunard.

    “Nathan’s reputation for excellence and his mastery of seafood perfectly complement our commitment to delivering the finest in luxury travel. We’re thrilled to offer our guests the exclusive opportunity to enjoy Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen while sailing on these beautiful Mediterranean itineraries.”

