Oleksandr Usyk makes Tyson Fury request after opening mysterious briefcase

Oleksandr Usyk requested Tyson Fury to sign a photograph from their first fight at the press conference to launch the heavyweight rematch.

The Ukrainian, hinting at his intent for the fight while dressed as Agent 47 from the video game ‘Hitman’, took a briefcase to the stage at London’s Guildhall before opening it and requesting his rival to sign the image.

“I look like Shrek,” uttered Fury, before obliging. “It’s a picture of me taking a big left hand to the jaw.”

Usyk then gathered the newly signed image before sealing it back in the briefcase, adding: “You will find it tomorrow on Ebay!”

The WBC, WBA and WBO world heavyweight champion will defend his belts in Riyadh on 21 December .

But Fury, 36, insists he does not need to make any radical changes to his gameplan after controlling the middle rounds of a performance that was undermined by his showboating.

“It’s actually been about four and half years – the Deontay Wilder II fight – since I was the underdog in a fight. I’m looking forward to a fantastic fight. Oleksandr won the first fight fair and square,” he said.

Oleksandr Usyk opens a briefcase at the Guildhall, London (Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

“It was very close last time. I’ll be a bit more focussed, a lack of complacency and I should do the job. Nothing drastic has to change. A bit more of the same, a bit more focused, and I will be victorious.

“Last time it wasn’t my time to win or God would have given me victory. I’m very happy Usyk got the decision. That was meant to be, and we’re going to find out what is meant to be on December 21.

“I believe it’s my time this time and all things that happen – positive or negative – are lessons and we must learn from these things as humans, boxers, fathers and husbands.

“What we know is to go out there and knock each other out and put on a show for the paying customer. I hope you guys will enjoy this fight as much as I will.”

