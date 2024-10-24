Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Venom 3 director teases another supervillain spin-off: ‘He’s a very very bad man’

    By Greg Evans,

    2 days ago

    The third and final instalment of the Venom trilogy, The Last Dance , is on the cusp of being released and the film’s director has hinted at the possible future of the franchise and the arrival of a major villain.

    Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock in the hit series from Sony which, despite not featuring Spider-Man due to contractual reasons, has made more than $1bn (£771.6m) at the box office worldwide.

    The newest film sees Brock and Venom, the alien symbiote who latched onto him, go on a road trip of sorts as they battle a squad of symbiote hunters sent to Earth by Knull ( voiced by Andy Serkis ), the “god of the void” and Venom’s creator, who is searching for a codex that will help free him from his prison.

    The Last Dance is directed by Kelly Marcel, who has worked on all the Venom films to date and has encouraged fans to stick around during the credits to get a glimpse of what might be coming up in the future.

    Speaking to BuzzFeed , Marcel told fans to stay until the “very, very, very end” adding that “we can anticipate the spin-off for a very, very bad man”.

    Marcel would not confirm who the character was or if a film was in development yet.

    Sony has had quite a few misses with its Spider-Man spin-off universe, with Venom proving a rare exception to otherwise derided films like Madame Web and Morbius .

    The next film the studio is set to release in the series is Kraven the Hunter , starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rBWmE_0wJucrz700
    Tom Hardy in ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ (Sony)

    Early preview screenings of the film have seen it be warmly received by critics and journalists who have shared their reactions on X/Twitter.

    Venom: The Last Dance takes you on a wild and exhilarating journey from start to finish,” wrote Screen Rant’s Joseph Deckelmeier. “It’s a fun popcorn movie that reminds me of the early 2000’s comic book movies.

    “The action is great & is a tribute to action films from the 80’s. There’s a ton of funny moments,” he continued. “Are there plot holes and some issues with the story? Yes. [Is] it fun? Also, yes.”

    Digital Spy film editor Ian Sandwell agreed, writing that the film is “the most entertaining of the trilogy”.

    He added: “It’s largely a funny and sweet road trip with Eddie and Venom living their Thelma & Louise fugitive dreams, including car karaoke and dog rescuing. You might even find yourself getting emotional.”

    Meanwhile, The Wrap’s Drew Taylor added: “ Venom: The Last Dance is the best of the Venom movies – the insanity has been ramped up significantly but so has the heart. It’s not perfect but it’s super entertaining.”

    Related Search

    Venom trilogyVenom 3 releaseTom Hardy's performanceAndy SerkisTom HardyEddie Brock

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    In Memory of 'Touched By An Angel' TV Star Della Reese: 7 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Teenager took his own life after falling in love with AI chatbot. Now his devastated mom is suing the creators
    The Independent2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Girlfriend called ‘controlling’ after asking boyfriend not to wear Crocs on dates
    The Independent2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Tesco, KFC and other top brands could be selling chicken linked to illegal deforestation, report says
    The Independent1 day ago
    Netflix show becomes service’s longest-running series with early renewal
    The Independent2 days ago
    Archaeologists uncover ruins of 2,000 year old temple built by ancient civilisation featured in Indiana Jones
    The Independent2 days ago
    Lewis Hamilton replaced by Mercedes for Mexico GP practice after crash
    The Independent2 days ago
    Mel Gibson gives Kamala Harris a scathing assessment: ‘She’s got the IQ of a fence post’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Ron Ely death: Tarzan star with tragic family history dies at 86
    The Independent2 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    RFK Jr’s billionaire running mate has rebranded herself as a MAGA-health guru
    The Independent2 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post27 days ago
    Judge says A$AP Rocky’s trial on charges he fired a gun at a former friend can be filmed
    The Independent3 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Nikita Kanda: ‘I was just a child when my abuser locked me in a room’
    The Independent2 days ago
    In Memory of Richard Crenna (From 'Our Miss Brooks' to 'Rambo'): 21 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC3 days ago
    'Bewitched' Actress Irene Vernon (The First 'Louise Tate') Was Fired From The Magical Sitcom
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune12 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune17 days ago
    Shirley MacLaine opens up about uncomfortable ‘80s encounter with Donald Trump
    The Independent10 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy